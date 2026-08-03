Liberia: Movee Rallies Behind Weah's 2029 Presidential Bid, Declares 'Comeback Is Irreversible and Unstoppable'

Monrovia — The opposition Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) has formally endorsed former President George Manneh Weah's bid for the 2029 presidential election, describing his political comeback as "irreversible and unstoppable" while launching a blistering attack on the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

The endorsement comes just hours after Weah announced his intention to seek a return to the presidency during the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) United States-based convention, signaling the beginning of what is expected to be an early campaign for the 2029 elections.

In a statement issued on Sunday, August 2, MOVEE's National Executive Committee hailed Weah's declaration as a response to what it called "the growing call of the Liberian people" for experienced and people-centered leadership.

"The party sees President Weah's declaration as a timely and decisive answer to the growing call of the Liberian people for a tested, caring, people-centered, rule of law-based, peace-loving, development-driven, reconciliation-led and unity-focused President and Leadership," said the statement, signed by Jeremiah Edison Paye and Prince G. Mehn, National Secretary and Chairman, respectively.

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A Coalition Partner Returns to the Fold

MOVEE played a pivotal role in the election of former President George Manneh Weah in 2017 when it pledged support to the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in the presidential runoff election.

The coalition won a decisive victory, propelling Weah to the presidency. Following the victory, MOVEE Political Leader Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr. served as Liberia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations before being appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Although the coalition effectively fractured following its narrow defeat in the 2023 elections, Kemayah has remained one of Weah's closest political allies and currently serves as the former president's Senior Advisor and Chief Special Envoy, representing him at various public engagements.

Full Support for 2029

MOVEE reaffirmed what it described as its "unreserved and uncompromising support" for Weah's presidential candidacy, recalling that it backed him in both the 2017 runoff election and the 2023 presidential race.

The party pledged to once again campaign alongside the CDC and its candidates nationwide.

"As a firm Constituent Member Party of the Mighty Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), MOVEE... shall continue to stand even stronger with President Weah and all the Senatorial and Representative Candidates of the CDC in the 2029 General and Presidential Elections," the statement declared.

Sharp Criticism of the Boakai Administration

The endorsement was accompanied by strong criticism of the Boakai-Koung administration.

MOVEE said it "wholeheartedly" welcomes former President George Weah's decision to seek the presidency in the 2029 elections, describing the announcement as more than a routine political campaign.

According to the party, Weah's candidacy represents "a national mission" aimed at addressing what it characterized as worsening economic hardship, corruption, political persecution, abuse of power, disregard for the rule of law, illegal drug trafficking, including cocaine, and poor governance under the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung. The Boakai administration has consistently rejected similar allegations made by opposition parties.

'Weah Comeback Is Irreversible'

Echoing a slogan repeatedly championed by Ambassador Kemayah, MOVEE declared that "2029 Weah Comeback Is Irreversible and Unstoppable."

The party announced plans for an aggressive nationwide political mobilization campaign, promising to organize supporters across counties, districts and communities in collaboration with the CDC and other opposition allies to secure Weah's return to power as Liberia's 27th President.

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MOVEE also said it would continue combining political activities with grassroots empowerment through the Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr. Women Empowerment and Vocational Skills Training Program, which it said provides free vocational training for women and young people.

Early Political Positioning

Observers say Weah's declaration, coupled with MOVEE's swift endorsement, underscores the opposition's efforts to consolidate support nearly three years before Liberians head to the polls.

While the 2029 elections remain years away, the announcement signals that political realignments and campaign mobilization are already gathering momentum, with the former ruling coalition seeking to rebuild its support base following its defeat in the closely contested 2023 presidential election.