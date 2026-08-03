Nigeria: Meet Nigeria's Comfort Ero, First Black Woman to Head International Crisis Group

When Comfort Ero accepted the role of president and chief executive of the International Crisis Group, she knew she was stepping into one of the world's most demanding leadership positions.

What she did not anticipate was that just two months into the job, Russia's invasion of Ukraine would thrust the organisation into one of the most significant global crises in recent history.

Ero made history as the first Black woman to lead the New York-based think tank since its establishment in 1995, becoming only the second woman ever to occupy the position.

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Her appointment marked a milestone not only for the organisation but also for African representation in global peace and security leadership.

Nigerian roots shaped by the Biafran War

Although born in England to Nigerian parents, Ero's connection to Nigeria runs deep.

Her parents were unable to return home after completing their university education in Britain because of the Nigerian Civil War (Biafran War). The conflict forced them to remain abroad until conditions became safe, a decision that profoundly influenced Ero's understanding of war and displacement from an early age.

Once peace gradually returned, Ero and her older brother were sent to Lagos, where they spent much of their formative years with relatives.

She has often described the experience as instrumental in helping her understand Nigerian culture, values and identity.

"My parents wanted me to know, experience and understand Nigeria as a child," she recalled, explaining that those early years instilled cultural and disciplinary values that remain with her today.

From Lagos to global diplomacy

Ero later returned to Britain for primary school before pursuing higher education, eventually earning a PhD from the London School of Economics.

Her career in international affairs took her to some of the world's most fragile conflict zones. Before joining the International Crisis Group in 2011 as Africa Programme Director, she served with the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Liberia as a political affairs officer and policy adviser to the Special Representative of the Secretary-General.

Her work has also involved analysing conflicts across Africa, the Balkans and the Pacific, giving her first-hand insight into the devastating human consequences of war.

A childhood dream that changed

Interestingly, diplomacy was not Ero's first ambition.

She revealed that as a child she dreamt of becoming an interior designer before developing a fascination with international relations during the Cold War era. Studying the politics of leaders such as Margaret Thatcher, Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev deepened her interest in global affairs and ultimately steered her towards conflict prevention.

Leading during global crises

Ero assumed leadership of the International Crisis Group at a time of growing geopolitical tensions.

The outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war served as an immediate reminder of the importance of the organisation's mission to prevent deadly conflicts through research, diplomacy and policy recommendations.

Despite the enormous responsibility, she has described the opportunity as both exciting and daunting, believing her years of experience working on African conflicts provide valuable lessons for addressing crises elsewhere.

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Championing peace and representation

Throughout her career, Ero has remained convinced that diplomacy and international cooperation can prevent suffering.

She believes conflict affects ordinary civilians most, making peacebuilding a moral imperative rather than simply a political exercise.

Reflecting on becoming the first Black person to lead the International Crisis Group, Ero described the achievement as both a proud moment and a heavy responsibility.

While celebrating the milestone, she acknowledged that many people see her appointment as a symbol of change and expect her leadership to bring transformation within the organisation and beyond.