Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Ex-Councillor in Plateau Community

3 August 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Golok Nanmwa

Jos — Gunmen on Sunday night reportedly killed a former councillor representing Rim Ward in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, Hon. Daniel Danjuma Chong, popularly known as "Hon. Star," during an attack on Torok village in Rim Community.

The attack occurred at about 11:45 p.m., according to residents.

A resident, Mrs. Cynitha Dung, said the incident threw the community into panic as people fled after hearing sustained gunfire.

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"We heard heavy gunshots late in the night. Everyone ran for safety. By the time people came out, Hon. Daniel had been shot. It was a terrifying experience, and the community is still in shock," she said.

She added that another resident, Mr. David Dachollom Danjuma, sustained gunshot injuries during the attack and was receiving treatment.

Reacting to the incident, the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) condemned the killing and called on security agencies to apprehend those responsible.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, the association described the attack as another disturbing assault on residents of Riyom Local Government Area.

According to the group, the attackers stormed the community under the cover of darkness, opened fire and killed the former councillor before fleeing the scene.

The association expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and the Torok community, while wishing the injured victim a speedy recovery.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and the people of Torok Community, and we wish Mr. David Dachollom Danjuma a speedy recovery," the statement said.

The group urged security agencies and the Plateau State Government to launch a manhunt for the perpetrators and strengthen security in vulnerable communities.

"We call on security agencies and the Plateau State Government to immediately go after the perpetrators of this attack and ensure they are arrested and brought to justice," the association said.

The BYM also called for efforts to dismantle criminal hideouts allegedly operating in the area and reiterated its call for a ban on open grazing, arguing that the practice had been exploited by criminal elements.

"The continuous killing of innocent citizens is unacceptable. Those responsible must face justice," the statement added.

Efforts to obtain confirmation from the spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, SP Alfred Alabo, were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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