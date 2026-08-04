Cameroon Government Says President Biya's Prolonged Absence No Cause for Concern

President Paul Biya left Cameroon in early June for what his office described as a "short private stay in Europe." Addressing the concerns regarding this prolonged absence, a government spokesperson has told RFI the 93-year-old head of state is healthy and hard at work, even while abroad.

In an exclusive interview with RFI, the Minister of Communication and government spokesperson, René Emmanuel Sadi, announced Biya's imminent return to Cameroon.

Addressing reports that the president is ill and hospitalized in a Geneva clinic, the government official dismissed such claims entirely, rejecting opposition-fuelled speculation regarding a power vacuum.

"The question of a vacancy in the office of Head of State should not even arise," Sadi told RFI.

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"President Paul Biya is alive. President Paul Biya has not resigned - that must be stated clearly. President Paul Biya will soon return to Cameroon; therefore, at this stage, there are no grounds to speak of a vacancy in the leadership of the State," he insisted.

According to Sadi, this matter is clearly governed by Cameroon's Constitution, "which explicitly defines the conditions under which a vacancy can be said to exist", and should therefore not worry citizens.

"The Constitution cites death, resignation, and permanent incapacity - all of which must be formally established beforehand by the Constitutional Council," he added.

Controversial, prolonged stay abroad

Biya is said to be in Geneva in Switzerland, but the spokesperson didn't confirm if he was staying there in a hotel or in a hospital, for potential health treatment.

Opposition figures have demanded a declaration of a vacancy in the presidency.

For Roger Justin Noah, First Deputy Secretary-General and Acting National Secretary for Communication of Maurice Kamto's opposition party, the MRC, the lack of transparency regarding the President's stay in Europe shows a lack of respect for the Cameroonian people, as he told RFI.

"Why distort the electoral process only to spend weeks upon weeks outside our country? If he is indeed facing health issues, the Cameroonian people have a right to know; there is no reason to maintain ambiguity regarding the President of the Republic's state of health."

But for the government, the demand is constitutionally irrelevant.

"In short, the Constitutional Council has not declared a vacancy in the office of Head of State," Sadi stated, although he did not specify a date for Biya's return.

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"I cannot tell you exactly when President Paul Biya is returning. And even if I knew, it is not my place to announce it here. I can at least tell you that he is coming back very soon," Sadi told RFI.

Nonagenarian ruler

Biya, 92, was reelected in October last year, winning an eighth term, supposed to keep him in power for another seven-year mandate until 2032. He would be almost 100.

But the vote was marred by accusations of fraud and by violence.

Cameroon's Biya re-elected despite deadly protests and claims of fraud

He has ruled since 1982, removed presidential term limits in 2008, and has never lost an election.

"Even in the absence of the President of the Republic, our country's institutions are functioning normally," Sadi insisted, however.

"Key administrative officials are going about their duties, which is proof that our country is stable," he added.

He acknowledges that it "seems entirely natural" that Cameroonians, "particularly those who overwhelmingly re-elected him last October," should be concerned about the President.

"However, he may be away for reasons sometimes beyond his control. He might extend his stay due to force majeure, while ensuring that the family continues to function properly," Sadi concluded.