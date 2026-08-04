Liberia: Ex-NDC Coordinator Urges Youth to Reject Violence, Embrace Leadership

Former Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) Coordinator of Liberia, John Kannah, has challenged young Liberians to reject violence, prepare themselves for leadership, and become agents of positive change, declaring that the country's future depends on a generation committed to peace, service, and community development.

Kannah appealed for a joint celebration of Liberia's 179th Independence Day organized by the Friends of Kannah, which brought together residents of five communities in Margibi County Electoral District 1--Dour Town, New Life, Rock Hill, Lofa, and Doe Estate.

The event attracted members of the Elder Council, church leaders, women, youth groups, and other community stakeholders in a celebration centered on promoting peace, unity, and sustainable community development.

Addressing the gathering, Kannah said Liberia's Independence Day should be more than an annual national celebration, insisting that the country's freedom must be reflected in meaningful improvements in the lives of ordinary citizens.

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"Today we gather to celebrate July 26, the Independence Day of the Republic of Liberia. This day reminds us of the courage of those who came before us, the sacrifices made for our nation, and the responsibility we all carry to protect peace, promote unity, and work for development," Kannah said.

He argued that genuine independence should be measured not by ceremonies but by the quality of life enjoyed by citizens.

"Independence must be seen in stronger communities, better opportunities for young people, support for women, respect for elders, improved education, better roads, access to basic services, and leadership that listens to the people," he declared.

Kannah used the occasion to deliver a strong message to young people, urging them to reject violence, political manipulation, and destructive behavior while preparing themselves to become the next generation of responsible leaders.

He described the youth as the district's greatest asset and encouraged them to invest in education, discipline, community service, and constructive engagement.

According to Kannah, lasting development can only be achieved when young people choose dialogue over conflict and leadership over violence.

Promoting the Friends of Kannah's slogan, "When we stand together, we can move forward," he emphasized that unity remains the cornerstone of sustainable development in District 1.

He said no district can make meaningful progress if its citizens remain divided by politics, personal interests, or social differences.

Calling for greater accountability and people-centered governance, Kannah urged leaders to prioritize service above politics.

"Politics should not be about noise, division, or empty promises. Politics should be about service. It should be about standing with the people, hearing their concerns, and working with them to find solutions," he said.

He further stressed that effective leadership must remain connected to the communities it serves.

"Leadership must be close to the community, not far from the community," Kannah added.

He called for District 1 to receive continuous attention in national development planning instead of becoming a focus only during election campaigns.

Kannah also advocated for greater participation of women in governance and community leadership, noting that women continue to play indispensable roles in homes, churches, markets, and across local communities.

He said empowering women remains essential to achieving inclusive and sustainable development.

The former NDC Coordinator also appealed to traditional elders and religious leaders to continue guiding the younger generation through wisdom, discipline, peacebuilding, and moral leadership.

Warning against divisive politics, Kannah urged residents not to allow political differences to destroy relationships among families, churches, and communities.

"A true leader must build bridges, protect peace, and work for the common good," he said.

Reaffirming the vision of the Friends of Kannah, he said the organization remains dedicated to promoting togetherness, peaceful engagement, and community service throughout District 1.

"Friends of Kannah believes in togetherness. We believe in community service. We believe in peaceful engagement. We believe that when our people are united, our district will be stronger," Kannah stated.

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Concluding his remarks, Kannah encouraged residents to leave the celebration with a renewed commitment to collective action and shared responsibility.

"Let us leave this place today with one message: we are stronger together. We can build better communities together. We can support our young people together. We can empower our women together. We can respect our elders together. We can move District 1 forward together," he concluded.

Also speaking at the event, Professor Jerome Nyenka, an expert in Forest Economics, Forest Carbon, and Climate Change, commended Kannah's commitment to addressing the challenges confronting communities across the district.

"He knows and sees your problems and is trying to solve them one at a time," Nyenka told residents.

Meanwhile, one of the community chairmen underscored the importance of integrity and good character in achieving lasting community development.

"If every one of us decides to work with integrity, we will lift our brother," the chairman said.