Tanzania, Nigeria Commit to Promote Their Rich Natural Resources Besides Strong Diplomatic Ties

Dodoma — AS Tanzania and Nigeria continue to enjoy strong diplomatic relations, the countries announced their commitment to conserving and promoting their rich natural resources internationally.

That was said in Dodoma by Tanzania's High Commissioner to Nigeria, Hannafi Luqman, who accompanied the Deputy Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister, James Milya during their tour of the ongoing Nane Nane Agricultural Exhibition here.

During the visit, Milya praised President Samia Suluhu Hassan for elevating Tanzania's tourism profile globally, saying her efforts have positioned the country as a leading destination beyond its borders.

Speaking after touring the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism pavilion at the ongoing Nane Nane Agricultural Exhibition at the John Malecela Grounds in Nzuguni, Dodoma, on Sunday, Milya said the government's continued promotion of tourism is yielding positive results for the sector.

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During the visit, the deputy minister met tourism stakeholders and viewed live wildlife displays showcased at the pavilion as part of efforts to promote domestic tourism.

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He also commended the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism for its role in conserving the country's natural heritage.

"I congratulate the ministry for the remarkable work it is doing in tourism, wildlife, forestry, beekeeping and antiquities. These efforts are essential in protecting the natural resources that Tanzania is endowed with," he said.

Earlier, the ministry also hosted a delegation led by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Agness Meena, accompanied by Deputy Permanent Secretary Dr Fabian Madele. The delegation toured the pavilion and held discussions with conservation and wildlife stakeholders.