Ghana: Traffic Diverted On Accra-Kumasi Highway After Major Crash At Birimso Bridge

3 August 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Motorists traveling between Accra and Kumasi are facing major delays today following a serious road crash at Birimso Bridge on the N6 Highway.

The accident, which involved a high-occupancy passenger bus, a loaded articulated truck, and a sedan, has completely blocked both lanes of the highway. As a result, all Accra-bound and Kumasi-bound traffic has been brought to a standstill.

Personnel from the Eastern South Regional Police MTTD, based in Kibi, are currently at the scene managing the situation.

To ease congestion, police have put in place temporary traffic diversions effective today.

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