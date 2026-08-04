Nigeria: Govt Moves to End Century-Old Water Scarcity in Plateau Communities

JOS - The Federal Government has commenced plans to construct a multipurpose dam in Gile community, Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State, in a move aimed at ending what residents described as more than a century of water scarcity and infrastructural neglect.

The proposed project, expected to provide potable water, irrigation, livestock water supply, electricity, access roads and other critical infrastructure, was unveiled during an inspection visit to the proposed site by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, accompanied by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and the Plateau State Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Bashir Lawandi Datti.

Residents told the delegation that despite the community's existence for over 100 years, it had no reliable source of potable water, healthcare facility, electricity, motorable roads or schools, forcing both humans and livestock to depend on the same natural water sources.

Speaking during the visit, Yilwatda described the proposed dam as a transformational intervention that would unlock the economic potential of Gile and neighbouring communities.

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"This is more than water. This is life. It is agriculture, livestock production, a source of livelihood, job creation and wealth for this community," he said.

According to him, the project would extend beyond Gile through a comprehensive water reticulation network that would supply potable water to surrounding communities in Kanke and adjoining local government areas.

"Reticulation will take water into communities. It will provide drinking water for people who have never enjoyed pipe-borne water in their lives."

"This is exactly what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing by taking development to rural communities," he said.

Yilwatda added that the project would naturally stimulate the provision of other social amenities.

"When water comes, roads will come. Electricity will come. People working here will require schools and healthcare facilities. This is not just a water project; it is rural development."

Also speaking, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, said the Federal Government was expanding investments in water infrastructure nationwide to boost food production, create jobs, improve access to potable water and support livestock production.

"Water is life. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed us to boost food production, create jobs for our youths and women, and make governance more inclusive through strategic water infrastructure," the minister said.

Utsev explained that the visit was part of the preliminary assessment before the commencement of detailed engineering studies.

"This is a site assessment. After this visit, technical teams and consultants will carry out detailed feasibility studies and designs to determine the size, cost and duration of the project before construction begins," he said.

He noted that the proposed dam would serve multiple purposes, including irrigation, domestic water supply, livestock production, hydropower generation and flood control.

"These dams are not just for storing water. They support irrigation, improve food production, provide water for livestock, generate electricity and help reduce conflicts arising from competition over water resources," he added.

The minister further disclosed that work on the Mangu Dam project in Plateau State had reached about 90 per cent completion.

The Plateau State Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Bashir Lawandi Datti, reaffirmed the state government's commitment to supporting the successful implementation of the project.

"Water means life. This project will significantly improve agriculture, livestock production and the overall livelihood of the people of this community," he said.

Residents expressed optimism that the proposed dam would transform the area, describing it as the first major Federal Government intervention to reach the community in generations.

A resident, Dunbe Madanjyi, said Gile community had suffered decades of neglect despite its long history.

"This community is over 100 years old. Since I was born, I have never seen good roads, healthcare facilities or potable water here. We have suffered for decades," he said.

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According to him, the dam would improve farming, livestock production and the general well-being of residents.

"We are very happy. This project will help our farms, our animals and our children. We thank God and appreciate everyone who made it possible."

Another resident, Deshi Nenrot Rotgak, said the community had relied on a single borehole, while many residents and their livestock depended on the same natural water sources.

"We need water, roads, schools and healthcare. This project gives us hope," he said.

Chairman of the Ngas Elders Association, Nde Gideon Barde, described the proposed dam as a strategic investment that would benefit several neighbouring communities by improving access to water for domestic use, irrigation and livestock production.

He said the project would stimulate rural development, enhance agricultural productivity and improve food security across the area.