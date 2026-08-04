Nigeria: Abuja's City Gate to Host New Year Fireworks, As Wike Moves to Revamp Recreation

ABUJA: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has announced that Abuja will, for the first time, host a New Year fireworks display at the City Gate, describing the initiative as a step towards aligning the capital with global cities.

Wike disclosed this on Monday during an inspection of the long-abandoned recreation Park situated within the old Life Camp Roundabout, where he also declared the site's redevelopment an emergency project.

"Just like it is done all over the world, where cities usher in the New Year with fireworks, that is what we intend to do this year at the City Gate. By the grace of God, through the Renewed Hope Initiative, we will, for the first time in this country, celebrate the New Year in that manner," the minister said.

The fireworks announcement came after the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, commended the FCT Administration for its role in the Renewed Hope Initiative's Green Nigeria Challenge, citing the transformation of the Abuja City Gate into a major public attraction.

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"Today, by the grace of God, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, gave the Federal Capital Territory Administration an award and commendation over our contribution to the Renewed Hope Initiative's Green Nigeria Challenge and how we have been able to turn around the City Gate into recreation centres and make the environment greener," Wike said.

The minister noted that the City Gate's transformation, unveiled during events marking President Bola Tinubu's third year in office, had proven the value of investing in public spaces, and said the recognition had spurred the administration to extend similar attention to other neglected sites, including Life Camp.

Wike lamented that the Life Camp garden had been left to rot despite its potential, blaming successive administrations for the neglect.

"It is unfortunate that governments have come and gone without thinking about this place. I must commend the First Lady for reminding us of the need to preserve areas where people can leave their homes and communities to relax," he said.

He said the site would be rebuilt with modern facilities to serve residents' recreational and sporting needs.

"What we intend to do here is to bring it back and provide modern facilities so that people living within this area can come here for their daily sporting activities, recreation, relaxation, take photographs and enjoy themselves, just as it is done in advanced countries," he said.

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The minister disclosed that he had ordered the Federal Capital Development Authority FCDA to begin redesigning the facility without delay, insisting the project would bypass routine bureaucracy.

"I have directed the relevant officials of the FCDA to move very quickly and present us with what is most befitting for a city like Abuja. We are going to treat this as an emergency. It cannot go through the normal bureaucratic process because our people deserve better.

"Look at the topography; see what we have been missing. Citizens want a good life, and they are not asking for too much. The administration of President Bola Tinubu is determined to restore hope to our people. We will invite the best companies and also obtain alternative designs so we can compare and choose the very best. We want something that meets global standards, and we want it delivered as quickly as possible," the minister said.