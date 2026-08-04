Nigeria: Obi Condemns Enugu Abduction, Says Insecurity Has Become National Crisis

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has condemned the recent abduction of worshippers in Enugu State, describing the disruption of religious gatherings by criminal elements as a "national calamity" that demands urgent action.

In a statement posted on his official X account on Monday, Obi expressed concern over the growing insecurity across the country, saying attacks on places of worship were no longer isolated incidents but had become a nationwide challenge affecting all Nigerians.

"I have been deeply dismayed by the recent news concerning the abduction of worshippers in Enugu. It is profoundly distressing that fellow Nigerians, who had come together in divine worship seeking solace and hope, have endured such a traumatic and criminal ordeal," he said.

According to the former Anambra State governor, the country's security challenges have spread beyond states traditionally associated with insurgency and banditry.

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"It is increasingly clear that this is no longer an isolated incident affecting specific states like Borno, Benue, Plateau, Zamfara, or Katsina. It has escalated into a national crisis, threatening every Nigerian, regardless of their ethnic background, religious beliefs, or regional origins," Obi stated.

He maintained that no Nigerian should have to live in fear of attending religious services, going to school, working or remaining in the safety of their own home.

"No part of our country should be a place where citizens live in constant fear of attending religious services, pursuing education, engaging in work, or even resting in their own homes," he added.

Obi called on Nigerians to put aside political, ethnic and religious differences in confronting the country's security challenges, insisting that insecurity should be treated as a collective national responsibility.

"This is a critical moment for Nigeria to come together as one nation. Security concerns must go beyond partisan politics, tribal loyalties, or religious differences," he said.

He also urged security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the release of the abducted worshippers and ensure those responsible were arrested and prosecuted.

"We cannot accept these tragedies as a new normal. Every Nigerian life is invaluable, and every possible measure must be taken to protect it," Obi said, expressing optimism that "a new Nigeria is possible with God on our side."