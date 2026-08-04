Nigeria: Police Warn Officers in Ebonyi Against Extortion, Unlawful Phone Searches

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Urunwa Okafor, gave the warning during a strategic meeting with senior officers of the command in Abakaliki on Saturday.

The police command in Ebonyi State has warned its officers against extortion, harassment, unlawful searching of citizens' mobile phones and other forms of unprofessional conduct.

The command also called for upholding the highest standards of professionalism and respect for human rights.

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The Commissioner of Police in the state, Urunwa Okafor, gave the warning during a strategic meeting with senior officers of the command in Abakaliki on Saturday.

The meeting followed the recent engagement between the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Strategic Management Team of the Nigeria Police Force.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that personnel at the meeting included the Heads of Departments, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and other senior officers of the command.

Addressing the officers, Ms Okafor conveyed the IGP's directives, emphasising the need for discipline, accountability and the highest standards of professionalism in discharging their duties.

She cautioned officers against all forms of misconduct, including incivility towards members of the public, extortion, harassment, abuse of office and other unethical practices while on duty.

The police commissioner also warned officers against unlawfully searching residents' mobile phones and other personal electronic devices without a valid search warrant.

According to her, such actions violate citizens' rights and will not be tolerated by the command.

She charged senior officers to strengthen the supervision and monitoring of personnel under their authority.

Ms Okafor said any lapses in supervision resulting in misconduct by subordinate officers would attract disciplinary action against the responsible supervisors.

She further directed officers to intensify intelligence gathering as the electioneering period approaches and ensure effective policing within their areas of responsibility.

The commissioner instructed Area Commanders and DPOs to sustain aggressive, intelligence-led raids on identified criminal hideouts to prevent crime across the state proactively.

She urged all officers to avoid any conduct that could tarnish the image of the Nigeria Police Force, stressing the need to uphold professionalism, integrity, respect for human rights, and courteous service in all interactions with the public.

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