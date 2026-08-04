Nigeria: Only 3 in 10 Nigerian Babies Receive Exclusive Breastmilk, Unicef

... Calls on employers, health workers, families to support mothers

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Monday called for stronger support from employers, healthcare workers and families to improve breastfeeding practices in Nigeria, warning that too many babies are being denied the life-saving benefits of early and exclusive breastfeeding.

However, in her message to mark this year's World Breastfeeding Week (WBW), the Chief of UNICEF Field Office in Lagos, Celine Lafoucriere, said that although most Nigerian mothers breastfeed, only a small proportion of infants receive breastmilk in line with recommended global guidelines.

The warning is also coming as the 2023-24 National Demographic and Health Survey; (NDHS) revealed that although over 90 per cent of mothers breastfeed, the situation is a disturbing trend when it comes to optimal breastfeeding as early breastfeeding initiation has declined from 42 per cent in 2018 to 36 per cent in 2023, while rates of exclusive breastfeeding have stagnated at 29 per cent.

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Additionally, only 23 per cent of babies are breastfed for the recommended two years.

Also, only 12 of the 36+1 states have paid maternity leave up to six months.

She noted that only one in three babies in Nigeria is breastfed within the first hour after birth, while just three in 10 infants are exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life.

Describing breastmilk as "a baby's first vaccine," Lafoucriere said breastfeeding remains one of the most effective and affordable interventions for improving child survival, nutrition and brain development.

"Breastmilk is the first vaccine every baby receives. It protects against sickness. It builds a stronger brain. It gives a child the best possible start in life. And it costs nothing," she said.

Lafoucriere stressed that improving breastfeeding rates requires more than individual commitment from mothers, saying families, workplaces, health facilities and communities all have critical roles to play.

She said mothers need enabling environments that allow them to initiate breastfeeding immediately after delivery and continue exclusive breastfeeding for six months without unnecessary barriers.

"In southwest Nigeria, with our hospitals, our markets and our busy working mothers, we can change that number. But a mother cannot do this alone," she said.

According to her, employers should provide breastfeeding breaks and private spaces for nursing mothers, while healthcare workers must ensure babies are put to the breast within the first hour of birth and provide accurate counselling free from inappropriate formula marketing.

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She also urged husbands, grandparents, religious leaders and other family members to actively support breastfeeding mothers instead of discouraging or questioning their decisions.

"To every employer, give your staff the break and the privacy breastfeeding needs. To every health worker, put that baby to the breast within the first hour, every time. To every family member, support her; don't second-guess her," she said.

Lafoucriere paid tribute to mothers caring for their babies, describing breastfeeding as one of the greatest gifts they can offer their children.

"To every mother in Lagos feeding her child right now, alone in the quiet hours of the night, we see you. You are giving your child their first and best gift. UNICEF, our partners and your government stand with you."

She said improving breastfeeding practices is essential to reducing infant illnesses, strengthening child development and giving every Nigerian child a healthier start to life.

World Breastfeeding Week is observed annually from August 1 to 7 to promote breastfeeding as a cornerstone of child survival, nutrition and healthy development. This year's campaign highlights the need for collective support to help mothers breastfeed successfully at home, in healthcare facilities and in the workplace.