Nigeria: Breastfeeding Most Effective Investment in Child Survival - Unicef

The Chief of UNICEF Field office, Enugu, Juliet Chiluwe, said that although more than 90 per cent of Nigerian mothers breastfeed, optimal breastfeeding practices remained below national and global targets.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) says breastfeeding is one of the most effective investments in child survival, health, nutrition and national development.

The Chief of UNICEF Field office, Enugu, Juliet Chiluwe, said this in a statement on Sunday to mark the 2026 World Breastfeeding Week in Enugu.

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The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this year's week runs from 1 August to 7 August, with the theme: "Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Start in Life: Strengthen What Works."

Mrs Chiluwe said that although more than 90 per cent of Nigerian mothers breastfeed, optimal breastfeeding practices remained below national and global targets.

She said that in the 2023-2024 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), only 29 per cent of infants under six are exclusively breastfed.

"Early initiation of breastfeeding within one hour of birth declined by 36 per cent.

"These figures underscore the urgent need to strengthen proven interventions that support mothers to breastfeed successfully," she said.

According to the UNICEF chief, the theme of the 2026 week encourages countries to strengthen existing systems that have already proven effective in improving breastfeeding rates.

Contributing, Ngozi Onuora, chief nutritionist at the UNICEF Enugu Field Office, said UNICEF has been partnering with both the federal and state governments to strengthen specific breastfeeding interventions.

She said the Enugu field office had supported baby-friendly facilities, strengthened community-based nutrition programmes, and improved maternal, newborn, and child health services.

"We advocate for improved workplace protection and workplace breastfeeding services; promote implementation of the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes and train healthcare workers on breastfeeding counselling," she said.

She said that through UNICEF's specific interventions, some states, including Abia and Anambra, had enacted laws extending maternity leave from three months to six months for working mothers.

"Enugu has also invested funds in ensuring nutrition for children across the state, courtesy of UNICEF-specific interventions," she said.

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Mrs Onuora commended its partners, including the United States Government, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Child Nutrition Fund, the Broadcast Corporation of Abia, and the Enugu State Government, among others.

She said such partnerships had deepened its interventions in several areas of nutrition and breastfeeding in the nine states under its coverage.

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