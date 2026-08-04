Nigeria: President Tinubu Celebrates Nigerian Industrialist & Philanthropist, Abdul Samad Rabiu

3 August 2026
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, congratulates one of Nigeria's foremost industrialists and philanthropists, Abdul Samad Rabiu, CFR, Chairman of BUA Group and Founder of ASR Africa, on his 66th birthday, August 4, praising his enduring contributions to Nigeria's industrial development and economic transformation.

The President joins the Rabiu family, friends, associates and the Nigerian business community in celebrating a businessman whose remarkable journey reflects the power of vision, enterprise, resilience and an abiding faith in Nigeria's promise.

President Tinubu describes Abdul Samad Rabiu as one of the architects of modern Nigerian industry whose investments have expanded domestic production, strengthened food security, created thousands of jobs and demonstrated the capacity of indigenous enterprise to compete successfully on the continental stage.

President Tinubu remarks:

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"For decades, Abdul Samad Rabiu has exemplified the finest traditions of Nigerian entrepreneurship. He has built industries instead of seeking shortcuts, invested for the long term instead of chasing quick returns, and repeatedly demonstrated confidence in our country, even in periods when many preferred to wait on the sidelines.

"His success is not measured only by the scale of the businesses he has built, but by the factories that continue to produce, the livelihoods they sustain, the communities they support and the confidence they inspire in Nigeria's future. Through ASR Africa, he has also shown that prosperity carries with it a responsibility to give back and strengthen the institutions that serve our people.

"As our administration continues to reposition the economy for sustainable and inclusive growth, we value patriotic entrepreneurs like Abdul Samad Rabiu whose investments complement government's efforts to build a more productive, competitive and prosperous Nigeria."

President Tinubu prays that Almighty Allah will continue to bless Abdul Samad Rabiu with sound health, wisdom and strength, and grant him many more years of impactful service to Nigeria, Africa and humanity.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

August 3, 2026

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