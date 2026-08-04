Nigeria: Army Commander Behind Oyo School Abduction Victims' Rescue Redeployed, Gets Successor

The new GOC described the appointment as a privilege and pledged to consolidate on the operational gains recorded by his predecessor.

Auwalu Mahmuda, a major general has assumed duty as the 56th General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nigerian Army's 2 Division in Ibadan, Oyo State, taking over from Chinedu Nnebeife, whose tenure was marked by one of the military's most significant internal security operations this year, the rescue of abducted schoolchildren and teachers in the state.

Punch reported that the handover ceremony held on Monday at the 2 Division Headquarters, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Ibadan, followed Mr Nnebeife's redeployment to command the newly established 10 Division in Jalingo, Taraba State.

Mr Mahmuda's appointment comes at a period when the 2 Division continues to play a frontline role in counter-insurgency anti-kidnapping operations and internal security efforts across the South-west.

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Speaking after taking over command, Mr Mahmuda thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, for the confidence reposed in him. He described the appointment as a privilege and pledged to consolidate on the operational gains recorded by his predecessor.

"I thank the Chief of Army Staff for finding me worthy of this appointment," he said, assuring officers and soldiers under the division of his commitment to strengthening operational effectiveness and improving security across the division's area of responsibility.

The new GOC also commended Mr Nnebeife for what he described as remarkable achievements during his tenure, promising to sustain the momentum.

Commander behind Oriire rescue exits

Mr Nnebeife leaves the Ibadan-based division after supervising one of the most remarkable rescue operations in recent years; the rescue of over 40 schoolchildren and teachers abducted from schools in Ahoro-Esinele and Yawota communities of Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The victims were kidnapped on 15 May when armed men invaded the schools, triggering weeks of intensive military operations involving multiple security agencies.

Although two teachers were killed while in captivity, the remaining victims regained their freedom after spending 56 days in the kidnappers' den.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Nnebeife personally coordinated the intelligence-driven operation, working with other security agencies to track the kidnappers without paying ransom.

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Speaking while handling the rescued victim to the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, the army commander disclosed that troops endured difficult terrain and sustained surveillance while pursuing the abductors, describing the mission as one of the division's most complex internal security operations.

He said the operation relied on intelligence gathering, patience and collaboration among security agencies rather than force alone.

The successful operation was widely hailed by the Oyo State Government and security stakeholders as a major breakthrough in efforts to combat kidnapping in the South-West.

New leadership

With Mr Mahmuda now taking charge of the 2 Division, attention is expected to shift to sustaining ongoing security operations across the region, including anti-kidnapping campaigns and support for civil authorities in addressing emerging security threats.

The Ibadan-based 2 Division remains one of the Nigerian Army's strategic formations, providing military support for internal security operations across several South-west states.

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