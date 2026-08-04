Nigeria: Glasgow 2026 - Nigeria Surpass Australia, England in World Records Race

Nigeria's para-athletes delivered one of the country's biggest achievements at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, setting three of the six world records recorded during the competition.

Nigeria's remarkable outing at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games was not only about winning medals. The country's athletes also set three of the six world records recorded during the Games, organisers confirmed on Monday

The record-breaking performances came from Rita Ferdinand, Folashade Oluwafemiayo and Goodness Nwachukwu, who all produced historic displays on their way to gold medals.

The first world record came on 24 July at the SEC Armadillo, where Rita Ferdinand lifted 158kg to win the women's up to 79kg para powerlifting event.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Later that same day, Nigeria celebrated another world record as Folashade Oluwafemiayo lifted 175kg in the women's over-86 kg category.

The lift earned her another Commonwealth Games title and added to her remarkable career by setting another world record.

Nigeria's third world record came on 29 July at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium, where Goodness Nwachukwu threw 39.66 metres in the women's F42 discus event to set a new world mark.

The three performances meant Nigeria accounted for half of all the world records set during the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Australia finished with two world records, both set by para cyclist Tara Neyland. England recorded the remaining world record through para cyclist Morgan Newberry.

Newberry set England's record in the women's C5 4,000m individual pursuit on 30 July, while Neyland's second world record came on the final day of the Games in the women's C4 1,000m time trial.

A Games to remember

The world records added to an outstanding Commonwealth Games campaign for Team Nigeria.

The country finished seventh on the final medals table with 10 gold, 7 silver, and 7 bronze medals, making Nigeria the highest-ranked African nation at the Games.

There were also several other historic achievements.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi became the first Nigerian to win the Commonwealth men's shot put title, while Ezekiel Nathaniel became Nigeria's first Commonwealth champion in the men's 400m hurdles.

Samuel Ogazi also made history by becoming the first Nigerian man to win the Commonwealth Games 400m title.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ella Onojuvwevwo ended Nigeria's 32-year wait for a medal in the women's 400m, while Ruth Usoro won her first major international medal with silver in the women's long jump.

Although the athletics team attracted much of the attention, Nigeria's para-athletes once again showed why they remain among the best in the world.

Discover more from Premium Times Nigeria

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Type your email...

Subscribe