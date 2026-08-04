Nigeria: BBNaija 11 - 19 Housemates Face Eviction for Week Two [full List]

3 August 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nineteen housemates are on the eviction list for the second week of BBNaija Season 11 after Monday's nomination session.

The nomination process saw each contestant enter the Diary Room to save three fellow housemates. At the end of the voting, the four contestants with the highest number of saves were initially declared safe from eviction.

However, the final list changed after Head of House, Sheba, exercised her veto power.

She removed Chimsom Chuka from the eviction list and replaced him with Cassi, who had originally secured enough votes to be safe.

As a result, Tram, Barry, Goddessa and Chimsom Chuka are immune from eviction this week and have automatically secured spots in week three of the competition.

The remaining 19 housemates are now up for possible eviction and must depend on viewers' votes to remain in the race for the grand prize:

  • Martins
  • Abi
  • Keivo
  • Mercedes
  • Kamsy
  • Sultex
  • Aikou
  • Flora
  • Bells
  • Temi Nkem
  • Gerard
  • Oyin
  • Sheba
  • Araga
  • Ricky
  • Nomy
  • Neche
  • Yusuf
  • Bluethophia
  • Cassi

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