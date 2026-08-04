Nigeria: Sowore's Trial Stalled As Lawyers Clash in Court

The continuation of trial of the Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, in the defamation charges brought against him by the Department of State Service (DSS) was stalled on Monday.

Two Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika and Akinlolu Kehinde, engaged in a heated argument when the proceedings began.

Daily Trust reports that Sowore has been undergoing trial at a Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged cyberstalking against the President, Bola Tinubu.

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At the Monday's proceedings, a heated argument ensued when the lead counsel to Sowore, Olumide-Fusika, applied for an adjournment of proceedings on the ground that the document he needed for the day had just been released to him by the Court registrar.

He sought an adjournment to enable him to study the documents and prepare for cross examination of his next witness, who is an official of the DSS.

DSS lawyer, Akinlolu, opposed the adjournment application, describing it as a dilatory tactic to further delay proceedings in the trial, arguing that the Judge should foreclose the defence of Sowore.

Angered by the response of the DSS lawyer, Olumide-Fusika kicked against the use of dilatory tactics against him and, furiously, said he was no longer ready to take nonsense from the DSS lawyer.

Following the heated argument and exchange of unpleasant words, Justice Mohammed Garba Umar intervened and said, "You cannot behave in my court in that manner.

Without consulting the two lawyers, Justice Umar shifted the matter to 28 September 2026 for continuation of the defence.