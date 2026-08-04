Nigeria: Govt to Construct New Dam in Plateau

ABUJA - THE Federal Government has announced plans to construct a new dam in Limpye, Ampang East District of Kanke Local Government Area, Plateau State, as part of efforts to improve water supply, irrigation, and power generation in the North-Central region.

According to a statement signed by Funmi Imuetinyan, Director, Information and Public Relations, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Utsev, FNSE, disclosed this on Monday when he led the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, FNSE, and the Director, Dams and Reservoir Operations/Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Ali Ibrahim Dallah, FNSE and other technical experts on an assessment visit to the proposed dam site.

He also assured that the Mangu Dam in Pankshin Local Government Area, which is 90 per cent completed, would soon be completed and commissioned.

According to the Minister, the visit was undertaken on the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assess dams across the country and determine their condition for rehabilitation and development.

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Prof. Utsev explained that the Limpye Dam project would commence after the completion of feasibility studies, detailed designs, and approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

He stated that the proposed dam would provide clean, safe, and sustainable water to communities in Kanke and surrounding areas, enhance irrigation farming, create employment opportunities for women and youths, and increase hydropower generation for the national grid.

The Minister further reiterated that the Mangu Dam has reached 90 per cent completion and is designed to support irrigation, hydropower generation, and potable water supply.

He also disclosed that dams being constructed along the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway corridor are intended to provide domestic water supply, reduce farmer-herder conflicts, promote all-season agriculture, and improve electricity generation.

Speaking on the Alau Dam in Borno State, Prof. Utsev said rehabilitation works are ongoing, while several other dams across the country are also at advanced stages of completion .

The Minister commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support for the water and sanitation sector and assured him of the Ministry's commitment to delivering on its mandate. He urged the people of Plateau State to appreciate the President's developmental strides and continue to support his administration.

Speaking during the visit, the APC National Chairman, Engr. Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, said the proposed Kanke Dam, upon completion and reticulation, would address water supply challenges, boost electricity generation, improve road access, create economic opportunities, and serve as a tourist attraction.

According to him, "The reticulation is not for Kanke alone. It will extend from Limpye to Lantan and back into the Local Government Area, providing potable water to communities that have never had access to pipe-borne water. That is what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing for rural communities through urban renewal, infrastructure development, and inclusive national growth."

He added that the Tinubu administration has prioritised the development needs of Plateau State and the entire North-Central region through several legacy projects and called on citizens to continue supporting the government with their prayers.

The Director, Dams and Reservoir Operations and Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Ali Ibrahim Dallah, FNSE, explained that the visit was for a pre-feasibility assessment to determine the suitability of the proposed site for the construction of the Limpye Dam.

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He noted that subsequent visits would involve detailed feasibility studies, engineering designs, and the preparation of comprehensive technical reports by experts.

Also speaking during the visit, the Plateau State Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Hon. Bashir Lawanndi Datti, expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the laudable projects, describing them as critical interventions that would significantly improve the livelihoods of the people of Plateau State.

Earlier, the delegation paid a courtesy visit to the Golong Ngas, Chief Jika Golit, to formally notify him of the proposed project and seek the support of the traditional institution for its successful implementation.

The high point of the visit was the decoration of the Minister with the traditional regalia of the Ngas people of Pankshin Local Government Area and Dungung District of Kanke Local Government Area.