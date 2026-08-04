Nigeria: Kano Govt Bans Sale, Allocation of Land Within Public Institutions

The Kano State Government has banned all land transactions within and around its public institutions, including schools, hospitals and other government facilities, as part of efforts to protect public assets from encroachment and illegal allocation.

The Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning, Alhaji Abduljabbar Muhammad Umar, announced the directive during an inspection visit to the Women Teachers College (WTC) Girls' Secondary School, where he ordered the suspension of ongoing construction projects allegedly initiated without the government's approval.

He said the government had discovered that over 100 plots had been carved out within the school premises for the construction of hostels, prompting the state to halt all forms of land allocation and sales involving government-owned properties.

According to the commissioner, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has directed that no land within government institutions, particularly schools, hospitals and other public facilities, should be allocated or sold.

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He warned prospective buyers and sellers to desist from engaging in such transactions, stressing that anyone found violating the directive would face legal action.

Also speaking, chairman of the committee set up by the state government to remove illegal structures and Managing Director of the Kano Geographic Information System (KINGIS), Dr Dalhatu Aliyu Sani, said the move underscored the government's commitment to protecting public assets and enforcing compliance with the law.

The principal of the WTC Girls' Secondary School, Hajiya Uwani Ahmad Balarabe, commended the commissioner's visit, saying it had boosted the school's resolve to safeguard its property.