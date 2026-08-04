Nigerian Troops Uncover Shallow Grave, Exhume Remains of Late Community Leader

According to the Nigerian Army, the development followed recent intelligence-driven operations that led to the arrest of suspects responsible for the killing of a Nigerian soldier and the recovery of stolen service weapons.

Troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade have uncovered and exhumed the remains of a body suspected to be that of late Ibe Anyadu of Aggah Community in Imo State.

The troops operating under Operation UDO KA and through ongoing Operation EASTERN SANITY II, uncovered and exhumed the body on Sunday.

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This is contained in a statement by Olabisi Ayeni, a lieutenant-colonel and acting deputy director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, in Enugu, on Monday.

Mr Anyadu, a community leader, was allegedly murdered by suspected members of a criminal gang recently apprehended in connection with violent crimes in South-east.

According to Mr Ayeni, the development followed recent intelligence-driven operations that led to the arrest of suspects responsible for the killing of a Nigerian soldier and the recovery of stolen service weapons.

"During interrogation, one of the suspects confessed to his involvement in the murder of Anyadu and volunteered to lead troops to the burial site.

"On 2 August, the suspects guided troops to a shallow grave within Umudike Forest, one of the criminals' known camps, where the remains of the late community leader were successfully exhumed.

"The exhumation was conducted in the presence of the deceased's family members, vigilante personnel from Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, and representatives of Aggah and Umudike communities.

"The family provided a coffin and ambulance to ensure a dignified burial in accordance with their customs and traditions."

The Commander, Joint Task Force South-East, "Operation UDO KA', Oluremi Fadairo, a major- general, extended his condolences to the family of the late Anyadu and prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul.

Mr Fadairo, who is also the general officer commanding 82 Division, assured the family and the people of the Aggah community that justice would be served and that the suspects would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

"Headquarters Operation UDO KA, as part of ongoing peace-building efforts in the South-east, remains committed to dismantling criminal networks and bringing perpetrators of violent crimes to justice.

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"The public is encouraged to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information, which remains vital to the success of ongoing operations," he said.