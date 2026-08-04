West Africa: Ecowas Pledges U.S.$250,000 for June 29 Flood Victims

THE Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has pledged US$250,000, equivalent to about GH¢3 million, to support victims of the June 29 floods that ravaged parts of Ghana.

The donation, announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is expected to bolster ongoing relief efforts for thousands of people affected by the disaster.

In a Facebook post, Mr Ablakwa said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had received official notification from the ECOWAS Commission on the assistance.

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He said the funds would be transferred in full to the appropriate state institutions immediately after they are received by the ministry.

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"The transfer will be done in the interest of transparency and accountability," the minister assured.

Mr Ablakwa expressed the government's gratitude to ECOWAS for the gesture, describing it as a demonstration of solidarity and genuine African compassion at a difficult time for the country.

The June 29 floods affected communities in seven regions, claiming lives, displacing thousands of residents and destroying homes, roads and other infrastructure.

Government agencies, supported by humanitarian organisations and other stakeholders, have since been providing relief to affected families while efforts continue to restore livelihoods in the flood-hit communities.

The ECOWAS support is expected to complement the government's ongoing response to the disaster and bring relief to victims.

The June 29 floods, triggered by hours of torrential rainfall, submerged several communities across seven regions, including Greater Accra, causing widespread destruction to homes, businesses, roads and other public infrastructure.

The disaster claimed several lives, displaced thousands of residents and left many households stranded, with emergency response teams undertaking rescue operations while government agencies and humanitarian organisations provided relief items to affected families.

President John Dramani Mahama subsequently visited some of the worst-hit communities, describing the situation as a national tragedy and assuring victims of government's commitment to provide immediate relief and support reconstruction efforts.

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The ECOWAS intervention is expected to complement ongoing government and humanitarian assistance aimed at easing the plight of affected families and supporting the recovery of flood-hit communities.