Ghana's Mineral Wealth Must Work Better for Ghanaians

Ghana's position as Africa's leading gold producer has brought significant economic benefits, but the persistent question remains, are Ghanaians receiving a fair share of the value generated from the country's mineral resources?

That question has once again come to the fore on Saturday at the Inter-Mines First Aid and Safety Competition held at Kenyasi No. 1 in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region, following calls by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, for a review of the current minerals royalty framework.

Dr Ashigbey's argument is simple but important. When global commodity prices rise sharply, Ghana, as the owner of the mineral resources, should be able to capture a more equitable share of the additional value created, while ensuring that the mining sector remains attractive to investors.

This is a conversation the country cannot afford to ignore.

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Mining has been a major contributor to Ghana's economy for decades. Gold exports provide foreign exchange, support government revenue and create jobs.

However, communities where mining takes place continue to raise concerns about whether the benefits of mining are reaching them in meaningful ways.

The call for a modern and progressive royalty structure, therefore, presents an opportunity to rethink how Ghana manages its mineral wealth.

As Dr Ashigbey rightly noted, "transparency builds trust" and "accountability builds confidence".

These principles must guide the management of revenues from Ghana's natural resources.

The country must avoid a situation where mineral wealth creates temporary economic gains without building a sustainable foundation for future generations.

The proposal for a comprehensive Minerals Revenue Management Act deserves serious consideration.

A clear legal framework for the collection, allocation and utilisation of mineral revenues could help address long-standing concerns about transparency, accountability and equitable distribution.

Ghana's mineral resources are finite. The gold being extracted today cannot be recovered once it is gone.

It is, therefore, critical that revenue generated from mining is invested wisely in infrastructure, education, healthcare, technology and productive sectors that will benefit generations yet unborn.

The suggestion that windfall gains from high gold prices should be channelled into heritage and stability funds is worth examining.

Many resource-rich countries have adopted similar approaches to protect their economies from commodity price shocks and ensure that natural resources serve both present and future needs.

At the same time, Ghana must acknowledge the important role of responsible mining companies.

The industry provides thousands of jobs and contributes significantly to national development. However, profitability must go hand in hand with environmental responsibility, community development and respect for the safety of workers.

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The emphasis placed by Dr Ashigbey on safety at the Inter-Mines First Aid and Safety Competition is also a reminder that mining cannot be measured only by revenue figures. Every worker who enters a mine deserves to return home safely.

The Ghanaian Times believes that the debate on mineral revenue should move beyond political rhetoric and become part of a broader national conversation about resource governance.

The government, mining companies, traditional authorities, host communities, civil society organisations and citizens must work together to build a mining sector that delivers lasting value.

The time has come for Ghana to move from simply extracting minerals to maximising the benefits from those resources.

Our gold must not only enrich balance sheets; it must improve the quality of life of ordinary Ghanaians.