Liberia: Camdl Joins National Effort Against Trafficking

Campaigners Against Misinformation and Disinformation in Liberia (CAMDL) has joined national efforts to combat human trafficking, calling for stronger digital awareness and public education as traffickers increasingly exploit online platforms, deception, and misinformation to target vulnerable individuals.

CAMDL made the call following the participation of its Executive Director, Taweh Johnson, who served as the Master of Ceremonies during Liberia's commemoration of the 2026 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons held on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Kakata, Margibi County.

The organization described Johnson's role as a significant contribution to Liberia's national campaign against human trafficking and a reflection of CAMDL's active participation as a member of the Liberia Trafficking in Persons Taskforce.

CAMDL said its involvement in the national observance underscores its continued commitment to raising awareness, prevention initiatives, accurate information sharing, and multi-stakeholder collaboration to combat trafficking in persons across Liberia.

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The commemoration, organized by the Ministry of Labour of the Republic of Liberia, brought together representatives from government institutions, the United States Embassy in Monrovia, survivors of trafficking in persons, civil society organizations, community leaders, development partners, and other key stakeholders.

The event served as a platform for strengthening partnerships, promoting coordinated action, and increasing public awareness about the risks associated with human trafficking and the importance of protecting vulnerable populations.

The 2026 global theme, "Trapped Behind the Scam," highlighted the growing role of deception, fraud, and misinformation in facilitating human trafficking.

CAMDL noted that traffickers are increasingly using digital platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and other online channels to create false opportunities, deceive citizens, and recruit victims into exploitative situations.

The organization said the changing nature of human trafficking demonstrates the urgent need to strengthen digital resilience among citizens, particularly as misinformation and online scams continue to create new avenues for exploitation.

CAMDL emphasised that media and digital literacy are important tools for preventing trafficking because they help individuals identify misleading information, verify online content, recognise suspicious links and email addresses, and make safer decisions when interacting in digital spaces.

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Through community training and public awareness initiatives, CAMDL said it continues to equip citizens with practical skills to detect misinformation, avoid online scams, and reduce their vulnerability to trafficking-related deception.

The organization stressed that combating human trafficking requires a collective approach involving government institutions, civil society organizations, development partners, communities, and citizens.

CAMDL reaffirmed its commitment to working alongside national stakeholders to advance accurate information, strengthen public awareness, promote human rights, and support efforts aimed at preventing trafficking in persons across Liberia.

The organization expressed appreciation for the opportunity to contribute to the 2026 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons commemoration and recognized the efforts of all stakeholders working to protect vulnerable populations and address human exploitation.

CAMDL maintained that fighting misinformation and disinformation remains essential to building a safer and more resilient Liberia, particularly at a time when digital platforms can be used both to empower communities and to facilitate criminal activities.

The organization said it remains committed to promoting media literacy, strengthening digital awareness, and supporting national efforts to end trafficking in persons while building a more informed and secure society.