Liberia: 'No More Contractors'

The National Port Authority (NPA) has officially ended its long-standing contract labor system, transitioning former contract workers into permanent employees in what Managing Director Sekou A. M. Dukuly described it as a landmark reform aimed at restoring workers' dignity, improving welfare and strengthening Liberia's maritime sector.

Addressing workers on Friday, July 31, 2026, during an appreciation program organized by former contractors, Dukuly announced that the era of contract employment at Liberia's main maritime gateway had come to an end.

"The history of contractors here at the National Port Authority has ended. There will be no more contractors here," Dukuly declared, receiving loud applause from workers gathered for the ceremony.

The announcement marks a major shift in the employment structure of the NPA, where many workers had spent years serving the institution under contractual arrangements without enjoying the full benefits and security associated with permanent employment.

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Dukuly said the decision reflects the administration's belief that the NPA, as a state-owned enterprise, has a responsibility that goes beyond financial performance and must prioritize the welfare of Liberian citizens.

"Businesses make decisions based on numbers. But when you are a state-owned enterprise, profit cannot be more important than people. Profit cannot be more important than your own citizens," he said.

According to the NPA Managing Director, the reform was driven by a review of the institution's staffing structure after the current leadership assumed office. He said the administration identified workers, particularly those earning below US$1,000 monthly, as a priority group requiring improved employment conditions.

Dukuly explained that many employees who had served the authority for years were operating under conditions that did not fully reflect their contributions to the institution's success.

He said addressing the concerns of lower-income workers became a central part of the NPA's reform agenda.

"We made a commitment that we were going to look at those who were earning below US$1,000 and improve their conditions," he said, adding that the administration has worked to fulfill that commitment.

For Dukuly, the appreciation shown by workers serves as motivation for the leadership team despite challenges and criticism faced along the way.

"By seeing you smiling, we smile. By seeing you gratified, we are also grateful to God for the opportunity," he told the workers.

The NPA boss credited the authority's Board of Directors, senior management and employees for supporting reforms designed to improve workplace conditions while strengthening operational efficiency.

He disclosed that the institution has successfully concluded collective bargaining negotiations with workers' representatives, improved employee benefits and addressed concerns relating to medical insurance and other welfare programmes.

Beyond labor reforms, Dukuly highlighted broader institutional changes underway at the NPA, including efforts to modernize port operations and improve Liberia's competitiveness as a regional trade hub.

He pointed to the expansion of port activities to a 24-hour operation system, describing continuous operations as critical for reducing delays, improving cargo movement and supporting economic growth.

"The gateway of any country should not operate only for a few hours," Dukuly said, emphasizing that Liberia's port must remain active and efficient to serve businesses and facilitate trade.

He added that the NPA is collaborating with the Liberia Revenue Authority and other stakeholders to improve customs procedures and create a more business-friendly environment for importers, exporters and regional traders.

Dukuly also addressed workers employed at APM Terminals, stating that salaries and benefits provided under existing agreements represent earned compensation rather than gifts from management.

"What our workers receive is not a gift. They have earned those salaries and the benefits that come with them," he stressed.

Speaking on behalf of the newly transitioned employees, Nathaniel Cooper praised the NPA leadership for what he described as a transformational decision that has restored hope and confidence among workers.

"Today, we stand before you not merely as former contractors, but as partners in nation-building," Cooper said.

He explained that many workers had spent years contributing to the operations of Liberia's major maritime gateway while facing uncertainty because of their contract status.

According to Cooper, the transition into permanent employment represents more than a job upgrade--it provides stability and relief for workers and their families.

"Today, our family members are smiling because of the news we are receiving from you, thanking the NPA management for recognizing the value, competence and potential of Liberian workers," he said.

The former contractors pledged to justify the confidence placed in them by demonstrating professionalism, accountability and commitment to improving the operations of the port.

They promised to uphold quality service delivery and contribute to making the NPA a more efficient and competitive institution.

Meanwhile, NPA Board Chairman Rev. Dr. J. Luther Tarpeh praised Managing Director Dukuly and the management team for implementing reforms consistent with the Board's vision of protecting jobs and improving workers' welfare.

Tarpeh noted that while some institutions have been forced to reduce staff because of financial pressures, the NPA chose a different path by investing in its workforce.

"The NPA is saying we will keep you working and continue serving the Liberian people," he said.

The Board Chairman described Dukuly as a leader focused on action and results, saying the transition of contract workers into permanent employees would allow many workers to regain confidence and dignity.

"These men and women will now go home and look like dignified human beings in front of their families," Tarpeh stated.

However, he cautioned the newly employed workers that permanent employment comes with greater responsibility and accountability.

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"Now that you have crossed over, do not forget your responsibilities. The administration will hold you accountable," he warned.

Tarpeh urged employees to maintain discipline, professionalism and commitment as the NPA continues efforts to modernize Liberia's port operations.

The end of contract labor at the NPA represents one of the most significant workforce reforms undertaken by the authority in recent years, with officials describing it as part of a broader effort to build a motivated and productive workforce.

As Liberia seeks to strengthen trade, attract investment and improve its position within regional and global maritime networks, officials argue that a stable and committed workforce remains essential.

For workers who spent years operating under contractual arrangements, the transition represents a new chapter marked by greater job security, improved benefits and renewed confidence.

For the NPA leadership, the reform is not only about employment status but also about recognizing the contribution of workers who keep Liberia's maritime gateway operating.

Dukuly's message was clear: the future of the port depends not only on infrastructure and cargo movement, but also on the people who make those operations possible.

"The port is powered by its workers," he emphasized, reinforcing his administration's position that investing in employees is an investment in Liberia's economic future.