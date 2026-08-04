Liberia: LTA's Revenue Secrecy Raises Transparency Questions

Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) Chairman Clarence Massaquoi has declined to publicly disclose how much revenue the Authority has collected over the past year, a decision that is fueling fresh debate over transparency at one of the country's key revenue-generating regulatory institutions.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing on Thursday, July 30, Massaquoi defended the integrity of the LTA and its Board of Commissioners but stopped short of revealing the amount of money generated by the Authority.

Instead, he said the financial information had already been reported to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and assured the public that all funds under the LTA's control were being managed in accordance with established procedures.

"If they want me to say where the money is, I will not say it. I will report to the President," Massaquoi said, insisting that the Board of Commissioners had acted with integrity.

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The Chairman also rejected suggestions that the LTA had become a source of corruption, arguing that recent criticism stemmed from reforms the Authority is implementing rather than from evidence of wrongdoing.

"If you are looking for that source path, the LTA is the wrong place," he said, adding that the institution welcomes any investigation because it would affirm the character of its commissioners.

His comments, however, have renewed calls for greater public disclosure rather than assurances alone.

Calls for Public Accountability

The refusal to disclose revenue figures comes as the LTA pursues reforms intended to strengthen regulation of Liberia's telecommunications sector and improve government revenue collection.

For governance advocates, the issue is less about the personal integrity of public officials than about the public's right to know how much money a state institution collects and how those funds are managed.

Responding to inquiries from the Daily Observer and other news outlets, Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) Executive Director Anderson Miamen said institutions responsible for collecting public resources are accountable to Liberian citizens.

"Nothing about resources generated should be secret," Miamen said.

He argued that citizens have a legitimate right to know how much revenue has been collected, how the money has been spent, and whether those resources have ultimately benefited the public.

Governance experts say transparency is measured not by declarations of honesty but by the availability of verifiable financial information. That includes publishing revenue figures, explaining their sources, accounting for expenditures, and making financial records available for independent audit and public scrutiny.

A Major Economic Sector

The questions surrounding the LTA are particularly significant because telecommunications remains one of Liberia's largest and fastest-growing economic sectors.

According to the Authority's own published statistics, the sector generated more than US$150 million in revenue by 2021 after recovering from previous declines.

The LTA's 2025 Mid-Year Data Report also recorded continued growth, showing that Orange Liberia and Lonestar Cell MTN generated approximately US$96.1 million in combined revenue during the first six months of 2025, compared with US$79.8 million during the same period in 2024.

Those figures represent industry revenue--not money collected by the LTA--but they illustrate the scale of the sector the Authority regulates.

Industry observers note that while telecommunications companies generate substantial commercial revenues, only a portion flows to government through licensing fees, spectrum charges, regulatory levies, numbering resources, and other statutory payments administered by the LTA.

For that reason, analysts say only the Authority can provide an accurate accounting of the revenues it has collected.

Performance and Transparency

The issue also comes against the backdrop of the LTA's own commitments to transparency and performance.

The Authority's 2025 institutional performance assessment identifies revenue mobilization through licensing fees, numbering resources, and value-added service tariffs among its strategic objectives.

In June this year, the Board of Commissioners signed a 2026 Performance Contract, which the LTA described as a commitment to improved performance, transparency, and service delivery.

Observers say those commitments naturally raise expectations that the Authority will publicly disclose the revenue generated under its regulatory mandate.

The LTA already publishes annual reports, performance assessments, and industry data on its website. Critics therefore argue that releasing comprehensive revenue figures would be consistent with the Authority's stated commitment to openness.

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Beyond the Executive

Massaquoi's assertion that the figures have been reported to President Boakai has also sparked broader governance questions.

Public finance experts note that while the President exercises executive oversight over autonomous agencies, he is not the only institution entitled to information on public finances.

The National Legislature has constitutional oversight responsibilities, the General Auditing Commission is mandated to audit the use of public resources, and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission is empowered to investigate allegations involving public funds.

Transparency advocates argue that reporting financial information exclusively to the Executive does not substitute for public accountability.

As debate continues over the LTA's financial disclosures, the central question remains unchanged: if the Authority's finances are being managed properly, should the public also be told how much revenue has been collected and how it has been used?