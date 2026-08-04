Liberia: Lseza Seals U.S.$32m Investment Deal to Expand Manufacturing and Exports

Liberia has secured a major boost to its industrialization agenda after the Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority (LSEZA) signed a US$32 million, 25-year Developer/Operator Licensing Agreement with Softcare Liberia Limited, a landmark investment expected to expand local manufacturing, create hundreds of jobs and strengthen the country's position as an emerging regional export hub.

The agreement officially designates Softcare Liberia Limited as a licensed developer and operator within the Monrovia Free Zone, where the company will establish and operate a Special Economic Zone dedicated to manufacturing hygiene and household consumer products for both the Liberian and regional African markets.

Government officials say the investment represents one of the most significant manufacturing commitments under Liberia's Special Economic Zones framework and aligns with the Boakai administration's broader strategy to diversify the economy beyond its traditional dependence on imports and extractive industries.

Under the agreement, Softcare will invest approximately US$32 million to construct, develop, operate and maintain modern manufacturing facilities capable of producing a range of consumer products, including baby diapers, sanitary pads, baby wipes and other hygiene products.

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The project is expected to create more than 150 direct jobs and over 200 indirect employment opportunities, providing new livelihoods for Liberians while stimulating economic activity across transportation, logistics, packaging, retail and other supporting industries.

Beyond employment, officials believe the investment will help reduce Liberia's heavy reliance on imported hygiene products, strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity, improve value addition and increase exports to regional and international markets.

Speaking Monday August 3, 2026, during the signing ceremony, LSEZA Executive Chairman Prince Wreh described the agreement as a major milestone in Liberia's economic transformation agenda and evidence that investor confidence in the country's industrial future continues to grow.

"The signing of this agreement reflects the Government's vision of promoting industrial development, creating jobs, and supporting Liberia's economic growth under the Administration of President Joseph Boakai," Wreh declared.

According to Chairman Wreh, the agreement directly advances Pillar One of the Government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which prioritizes economic growth, private sector expansion, employment creation and economic diversification.

He said attracting quality manufacturing investments remains central to the government's strategy of transforming Liberia from a largely import-dependent economy into one capable of producing competitive goods for domestic consumption and export.

Officials believe Special Economic Zones can provide investors with an enabling business environment through improved infrastructure, streamlined regulations and investment incentives designed to attract long-term capital.

For Liberia, where manufacturing contributes only a modest share of national output, economists say such investments could gradually reduce pressure on foreign exchange reserves by replacing imported goods with locally manufactured products.

The investment also comes as Liberia seeks to position itself to benefit more fully from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by expanding industrial production and increasing exports to neighboring African markets.

Representing Softcare Liberia Limited, Bai Guangxue reaffirmed the company's long-term commitment to Liberia, describing the country as an attractive destination for manufacturing investment.

He said the company intends not only to supply the Liberian market but also to use Liberia as a production base for exports across Africa.

"Softcare will manufacture and distribute its products to the Liberian market while exporting baby diapers, baby wipes, sanitary pads and other hygiene products to markets across Africa," Guangxue disclosed.

He said the investment demonstrates Softcare's confidence in Liberia's economic potential and reflects the company's commitment to innovation, sustainable industrial development and regional market expansion.

Industry observers note that the project could also help improve product availability, shorten supply chains and reduce transportation costs associated with importing essential hygiene products.

The investment is expected to stimulate demand for local services, warehousing, transportation, maintenance and other business support sectors, creating multiplier effects throughout the economy.

Also speaking during the ceremony, National Investment Commission (NIC) Chairperson Molley Kamara pledged continued collaboration between the Commission and the Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority to attract additional strategic investments.

She said government institutions remain committed to creating a predictable investment climate capable of attracting industries that generate sustainable employment and promote long-term economic growth.

According to Kamara, productive private-sector investments remain essential to Liberia's broader development agenda.

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The agreement represents another milestone in the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen investor confidence while expanding Liberia's manufacturing base through the Special Economic Zones initiative.

Economic analysts say the project carries significance beyond the immediate investment value.

Liberia currently imports a significant proportion of its manufactured consumer goods, contributing to persistent trade deficits and increasing pressure on foreign currency demand.

Establishing local manufacturing facilities could gradually substitute imports, retain more value within the domestic economy and improve supply chain resilience.

The project could also enhance skills development by creating opportunities for technical training, industrial management and factory operations for Liberian workers.

If production expands as anticipated, Liberia could strengthen its competitiveness under the AfCFTA framework by exporting locally manufactured products duty-free into participating African markets.

For the Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority, the Softcare agreement serves as an early test of the country's SEZ policy and its ability to attract large-scale industrial investors capable of generating employment, expanding exports and accelerating economic diversification.