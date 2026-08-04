Liberia: On 2nd Thoughts - Liberia's Politics Needs Ideas, Not Just Alliances

opinion

One of the greatest weaknesses of Liberia's political landscape is the absence of clear ideological foundations. Too many political parties are driven not by distinct principles or policy agendas, but by the singular objective of unseating the party in power. As a result, politics often resembles a WWE WrestleMania spectacle, full of drama, shifting alliances, and confrontation, but short on substance.

When the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) was in government, the current ruling Unity Party (UP) and many of today's opposition figures found common cause in opposing it. Now that the Unity Party is in power, many of those same opposition actors have aligned themselves with the CDC to challenge the current administration. The alliances change, but the underlying objective remains the same: remove the incumbent.

This pattern exposes a deeper problem. Political parties without a clear ideology or long-term vision become reactive rather than purposeful. They define themselves by who they oppose instead of what they stand for. Without a coherent philosophy to guide policy and governance, they struggle to offer credible alternatives or inspire lasting public confidence.

A party without vision lacks direction. It moves according to political convenience rather than national priorities. In such an environment, every political development becomes an opportunity for tactical maneuvering instead of thoughtful policymaking. Alliances are formed and dissolved based on electoral calculations rather than shared values or a common vision for Liberia's future.

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The consequences are costly. Political energy is spent on power struggles instead of solving the country's pressing challenges. Public debates become dominated by rhetoric rather than ideas, and governance suffers whenever leaders encounter unexpected obstacles because there is no guiding philosophy to keep them on course.

Liberia deserves political parties that compete on ideas, policies, and competing visions for national development, not merely on their ability to assemble coalitions against the government of the day. Until ideology, competence, and long-term planning replace political expediency, the nation risks remaining trapped in a cycle of changing governments without achieving meaningful transformation.

Liberians should expect more from their political leaders than endless alliances built solely to capture power. The country's progress depends on parties that know not only what they oppose, but, more importantly, what they stand for and how they intend to move Liberia forward.