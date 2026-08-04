Nigeria: 2027 Poll Will Be a Fight to Defend Ideato From Intruders - Ugochinyere

Member for Ideato Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, has declared that the 2027 election in the constituency will be a fight to defend the land from intruders.

Ugochinyere, spoke at a mega rally to mark his birthday at his country home, Akokwa, Ideato North Local Government Area of the state, on Monday.

The lawmaker who is the national leader of the All Progressives Party (APP), stated that they have the formula to stop anybody or persons who consider themselves favourite for both the Ideato Federal Constituency and Imo West Senatorial Zone.

"You have seen your candidate for Imo West Senatorial Zone, Hon. Rufus Omeire. It's going to be a fight between David and Goliath. He will be at the Senate. We know what they know; we have the formula to stop them. We have the number and the connection", he stated.

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The legislator who is seeking re-election, submitted that the over 16,000 persons that converged in his residence, were more than the number he polled in the 2023 election to emerge victorious.

He charged his constituents to stand firm to protect their votes, adding that they will no longer allow the destruction of the party's billboards.

"The journey ahead will be tougher. I want all of you to defend your rights to choose a leader, you elected me when I was in exile, this is time to defend it. You have your number, about 16,000 people in this place, the number of people I won with are here.

"There will be no need for a campaign. We don't have a challenger, the only thing we have is to fight those who have vowed that your votes will not count.

"We will follow them from CBN to your polling units, whatever they have, we have it double. We will keep vigil to defend our votes. It is a fight to defend our land.

"One day, we will move from here to the Senate, from Senate to governorship, to president, whether they like it or not.

"I'm still strong, promising and fearless. Leave Abuja politics for me", Ugochinyere submitted.