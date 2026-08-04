Ghana: GAF Supports Flood-Hit Personnel With Relief Items

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) last Friday donated assorted relief items to 297 personnel affected by the June 29, 2026 floods to support their recovery.

The items included blankets, insecticide-treated mosquito nets, mattresses, plastic cups, buckets, toiletries, washing basins, soap, rice, cooking oil, clothing and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General William Agyapong, expressed sympathy to the affected personnel, saying although they had suffered significant losses, the nation was grateful that their lives were spared.

He noted that the floods affected many Ghanaians, with some losing their lives.

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Lt. Gen. Agyapong said post-disaster investigations showed that military barracks were largely spared due to strict adherence to sanitation practices, proper drainage maintenance and planned estate development.

He said the experience had strengthened the resolve of the Military High Command to accelerate ongoing housing projects at Burma Camp and El Wak to enable more personnel to live within military barracks.

The CDS further disclosed that a counselling unit had been established at the 37 Military Hospital to provide psychological support for affected personnel.

He expressed appreciation to the Ministry for the Interior, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the service chiefs for their support in the relief efforts.

The Director-General of NADMO, Major (Rtd) Dr Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon, said the June 29 floods assumed a national dimension, prompting the government to elevate the response from the district level to the National Disaster Management Committee, chaired by the Minister for the Interior.

He explained that the floods affected 77 districts across seven regions in southern Ghana, leading the Presidency to establish a national task force and sub-committees to coordinate relief and recovery efforts.

Dr Kuyon said the first phase of the government's intervention provided food and other essential supplies to affected households, while a second phase had begun to support displaced persons who were yet to fully recover.

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He added that the GAF's donation formed part of additional interventions to support affected personnel and communities.

A minute's silence was then observed in memory of those who lost their lives in the disaster.