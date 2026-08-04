Nigeria: Air Peace Expands West Coast With Lagos-Conakry-Bamako Flights

Air Peace has commenced flight operations on the Lagos-Conakry-Bamako route, as part of its regional expansion strategy and strengthening air connectivity across West Africa.

The inaugural flight departed the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Saturday, August 1, 2026, linking Nigeria's commercial capital with Conakry, Guinea, and Bamako, Mali.

The airline said the new service is aimed at boosting trade, tourism, investment, cultural exchange and business travel while advancing its vision of connecting more African cities through a seamless route network.

Upon arrival at Ahmed Sékou Touré International Airport in Conakry, the Air Peace delegation, led by Chief Commercial Officer, Nowel Ngala, and Director of Flight Operations, Captain Augustine Kamano, was received by Guinea's Minister of Transport, Ousmane Gaoul Diallo, Nigeria's Ambassador to Guinea, Umaru Kamfu, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority, Thiam Oumar Sekou, and members of the Nigerian community.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking at the reception, Diallo described the new route as an important development that would strengthen bilateral relations between Nigeria and Guinea while facilitating greater movement of people, trade and economic opportunities.

The Director of Guinea's Civil Aviation Authority, Thiam Oumar Sekou, also welcomed the airline, saying improved air connectivity would support aviation growth and regional integration across West Africa.

Nigeria's Ambassador to Guinea, Umaru Kamfu, commended Air Peace for expanding its African network, noting that the new service would provide more convenient travel options for Nigerians, Guineans and other regional travellers.

Ngala said the launch represents another step in Air Peace's commitment to building a robust African route network.

According to him, the Conakry and Bamako services will enable passengers from the airline's domestic destinations to connect through Lagos to regional and international destinations, including London and the Caribbean.

Following its stop in Conakry, the inaugural flight proceeded to Modibo Keita International Airport in Bamako, where the delegation was welcomed by officials of Assistance Aéroportuaire du Mali and members of the Nigerian community.

Deputy Director of Assistance Aéroportuaire du Mali, Abdrahamane Farota, said the new route would strengthen connectivity between Nigeria and Mali while creating additional opportunities for trade, tourism and economic cooperation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Travel Mali By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Representing the Director General of Mali Airport, Technical Director Bahide Konandji described the service as a positive development for the country's aviation sector and regional integration.

Members of the Nigerian community in Mali also welcomed the direct connection, saying it would improve travel convenience and strengthen ties between both countries.

With the addition of Conakry and Bamako, Air Peace now operates services to 13 regional destinations across West Africa, further expanding its footprint within 11 years of commencing commercial operations.

The airline said the expansion reinforces its commitment to positioning Lagos as a major aviation hub and improving connectivity across Africa and beyond.