Nigeria: FG Orders Varsities to Expel Students Involved in Kidnapping

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has directed Vice Chancellors, Rectors and Provosts of tertiary institutions across the country to dismiss any student found culpable, after due investigation of involvement in kidnapping or related criminal activities.

Alausa also ordered heads of tertiary institutions to strengthen internal intelligence gathering and deepen collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to safeguard students both on and off campuses.

The minister gave the directive on Tuesday during a meeting with the Pro-Chancellor, Governing Council and Management of the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State, led by its Pro-Chancellor, Lola Fibisola Akande, in Abuja.

He said although universities, polytechnics and colleges of education remained largely safe, recent incidents involving students outside campuses required stronger intelligence gathering and closer cooperation with security agencies.

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"We have a collective responsibility to protect every Nigerian child, from primary school to tertiary education. While our campuses remain safe, we must continue to strengthen intelligence gathering and work closely with our security agencies to ensure that students are protected both within and outside our institutions," Alausa said.

He warned that students involved in planning or participating in the kidnapping of fellow students had no place in tertiary institutions.

"If you tolerate bad behaviour for too long, it becomes a culture. Any student found culpable, after due investigation, of planning or participating in the kidnapping of fellow students has no place in our tertiary institutions. Such individuals must be dismissed," he said.

Alausa further reiterated the Federal Government's position against negotiating with kidnappers or paying ransom, saying such actions could embolden criminal elements.

He disclosed that the government would support security projects, including perimeter fencing, through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) 2027 intervention programme.

The minister also said efforts were underway to expand the Energising Education Programme, particularly through increased solar power generation and battery storage.

Earlier, Akande disclosed that some students of the university were suspected of involvement in off-campus kidnapping activities, while citing hostel accommodation, electricity and insecurity as major challenges confronting the institution.

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Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mohammed Isa Kida, commended the minister's reforms and appealed for the extension of the Energising Education Programme to the university's second campus.