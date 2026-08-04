Nigeria: You Are Only One Decision Away From Your New Life

opinion

Decision creates momentum. Decision produces strength. Decision gives you the courage to move against what is not working in your life.

When you make a firm decision, you often discover new energy and the discipline needed to pursue change. So if there are things you want to remove from your life, decide today.

I want to encourage and challenge you to reflect on your life. Think deeply about the things in your life that you do not like. The areas you wish were different. The patterns you want to break. The situations you want to change.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Now, take a sheet of paper and write them down. On the other side of the paper, write the exact opposite, the things you truly desire to see in your life. The new direction you want your life to take.

This simple exercise is powerful because clarity is the beginning of change. But here is the key truth: You are just one decision away from a different life.

Many people stay stuck because they never clearly define what they want or what they must change. But once you decide, something begins to shift within you.

Decision creates momentum. Decision produces strength. Decision gives you the courage to move against what is not working in your life.

When you make a firm decision, you often discover new energy and the discipline needed to pursue change. So if there are things you want to remove from your life, decide today.

If there are things you want to add to your life, decide today.

Because transformation does not begin with wishful thinking; it begins with a clear decision.

Never forget: You are just one decision away from a new direction, a new result, and a new future.

For the Love of God, Church and Nation.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigerian born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Ukraine