Nigeria: Amaechi Has No Electoral Value in Rivers, Wike Claims

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has described former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as a "political liability" with no electoral value in Rivers State and the wider South-South region.

Wike made the remarks during his monthly media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, where he questioned whether former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would consider Amaechi as a potential running mate ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The FCT minister suggested that any decision to select Amaechi as a vice-presidential candidate would be based on factors other than his ability to deliver votes.

"If you are choosing a Vice Presidential candidate, a running mate, I'm sure the only factor that has been used to choose Rotimi Amaechi may be financial because the former governor lacks the capacity to deliver votes," Wike said.

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Wike argued that Amaechi's political influence has declined, citing previous election outcomes in which he claimed the former Rivers State governor failed to secure significant support for the presidential candidates he backed.

He recalled Amaechi's roles as Director-General of the Muhammadu Buhari campaign in 2015 and 2019, as well as his support for Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 election, questioning why those efforts did not translate into stronger electoral performances in Rivers State.

"He has never won a presidential election after 2011 when I was the Director of Campaign. Never!" Wike said.

The FCT minister said a true political asset is a former governor who maintains strong grassroots support and can point to achievements that directly benefited his state and region.

He challenged Amaechi to highlight the impact of his years in government and identify the direct benefits his leadership brought to Rivers State and the South-South region.

Wike also accused the former transportation minister of inconsistency over his position on the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary elections. He alleged that Amaechi had previously described the party's primaries as irregular and corrupt, but later benefited from the same political process.

"The same man now is benefiting from the corruption, from irregularities of the same system," Wike said.

The minister further criticised Amaechi over his political decisions, including his opposition to former President Goodluck Jonathan's re-election bid in 2015, and his alleged role in the removal of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

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Wike questioned whether voters in the South-South region would support Amaechi's national political ambitions despite those past actions.

He also highlighted infrastructure projects in Rivers State, including the Bonny Road project, as evidence of what he described as increased federal attention to the state under the current political dispensation.

According to Wike, Rivers State has received unprecedented federal support compared to previous administrations, despite claims by some political actors of having strong connections with past governments.