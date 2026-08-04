Nigeria: Jude Okoye's Wife Breaks Silence After Peter's Fresh Allegations

Ifeoma "Ify" Okoye, the wife of music executive Jude Okoye, has publicly addressed the latest allegations made against her husband by his younger brother, Peter Okoye.

In the fifth instalment of his ongoing tell-all video series, Peter alleged that Jude once presented him with documents that would have transferred his ownership rights to Ify. According to him, he refused to sign the paperwork after reviewing its contents.

Reacting in a post shared on her Instagram Story, Ify declined to address the claims directly, saying she had chosen to leave the matter in God's hands rather than engage in a public exchange of accusations.

"There comes a time when silence is no longer about fear, but about entrusting the truth to God," she wrote.

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She said she had become aware of narratives she believes have been "twisted and manipulated" to involve her in a dispute she neither started nor wishes to be part of.

"As a believer, I choose to let God be my witness, for He knows every conversation, every intention, and every truth hidden from human eyes," she stated.

Referencing the biblical story of Ananias and Sapphira, Ify said no one could hide the truth from God, describing Him as the righteous judge who reveals every falsehood in His own time.

She added that she had no intention of defending herself before those determined to misunderstand her, expressing confidence that the truth would ultimately prevail without manipulation.

Ify prayed for mercy, healing and reconciliation, asking God to soften hearts, restore what has been damaged and lead everyone involved towards truth, humility, repentance and peace.