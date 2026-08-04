Nigeria-Korea Friendship Institute's New Rector Vows to Reposition Institution

The newly appointed Rector of the Nigeria-Korea Friendship Institute (NKFI), Lokoja, Dr. Onumoh Ahmed Yahaya, has pledged to reposition the institution for greater efficiency, improved service delivery and academic excellence.

Dr. Yahaya made the pledge on Tuesday during a brief handover ceremony at the institute's conference room in Lokoja, where he formally assumed office as rector.

He said his administration would work diligently to realise the vision behind the establishment of the institute by strengthening technical and vocational education and producing graduates equipped with industry-relevant skills.

According to him, the primary objective of the Nigeria-Korea Friendship Institute is to reduce unemployment by equipping Nigerian youths with job-ready technical and vocational skills capable of meeting the demands of the labour market.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He noted that the institute would continue to focus on developing a highly skilled workforce through the transfer of South Korean technological expertise and adherence to global industry standards.

The rector listed the institute's core areas of training to include engineering programmes such as electrical installation, automobile diagnostics and welding; technology courses including cybersecurity, networking and web design; as well as vocational programmes in fashion design, plumbing and other practical skills.

Dr. Yahaya also identified the promotion of academic excellence, teamwork and innovation as key priorities of his administration.

He assured members of staff that their welfare would receive adequate attention, stressing that only a motivated workforce could deliver quality service and drive the institution's transformation.

"I believe that when staff are adequately motivated, they will be better positioned to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the institute," he said.

The rector appealed to staff members to support his administration in achieving the institution's mandate and advancing its reputation as a centre of excellence in technical and vocational education.

Earlier, some members of staff described his appointment as a new beginning for the institute, expressing confidence in his ability to reposition the institution for greater achievements.

The registrar, alongside other management and staff members, pledged their full cooperation and support to enable the new rector to achieve his vision for the institute.