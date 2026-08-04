Nigeria: Stem Africa Equips 3,800 Young Nigerians With Hands-On Skills

More than 3,800 children, parents, teachers, and enthusiasts were empowered at the STEM Africa Fest 2026 event that transformed Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) into one of the country's largest practical learning events for children.

Themed: 'Building Future Innovators', the sixth edition of STEM Africa Fest, Africa's largest STEM festival for children, featured 46 exhibitors, and welcomed participants from over 119 schools into a full day of discovery, experimentation, and creativity. Rather than simply observing, children built, tested,

solved problems, and experienced how innovation comes to life through robotics, artificial intelligence, coding, engineering, science laboratories, drone technology, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking about the vision behind the festival, Co-founder of STEM Africa Fest, Mrs. Jadesola Adedeji, said: "Children are naturally curious. We simply asked ourselves what learning would look like if they had the chance to explore, build, and discover things for themselves. We felt there had to be a better way to bring STEM to life beyond the classroom, and that's the thinking that has shaped STEM Africa Fest from the very beginning."