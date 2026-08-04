Nigeria: Olopade Salutes Team Nigeria Athletes for Historic Glasgow 2026 Campaign

3 August 2026
This Day (Lagos)

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, has bid an emotional farewell to Team Nigeria following the successful conclusion of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, applauding the athletes for their exceptional performances, discipline, resilience and unwavering commitment to flying the nation's flag with pride.

Speaking after the colourful closing ceremony during a visit to Team Nigeria's camp, Olopade commended the athletes, coaches and officials for embodying the Commission's renewed vision for Nigerian sports. He said their determination, professionalism and fighting spirit throughout the Games had once again reaffirmed Nigeria's status as a leading sporting nation.

"I am immensely proud of every athlete, coach and official who represented Nigeria in Glasgow. You competed with courage, honour and unwavering determination, proving once again that the Nigerian spirit can never be broken. Beyond the medals, you inspired millions of Nigerians, restored confidence in our sporting future and showed the world that Nigerian sports is on a steady path of renewal and excellence."

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The Director General also expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his steadfast support for sports development, while acknowledging the leadership of the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, the Commonwealth Games Nigeria, the various sports federations and millions of Nigerians whose encouragement inspired Team Nigeria throughout the Games. He described the Glasgow campaign as another major milestone in the ongoing transformation of Nigerian sports under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Olopade urged the athletes to celebrate their achievements with humility, remain committed to continuous improvement and keep striving for greater success on the global stage.

"This is not the end of the journey but the beginning of greater accomplishments. Continue to uphold the values of discipline, integrity and excellence. The National Sports Commission remains fully committed to an athlete-first policy and will continue to provide the support and opportunities needed for you to achieve even greater success for Nigeria."

He wished the contingent a safe journey home, assuring them that the Commission would continue to build on the momentum of Glasgow as it prepares Team Nigeria for future continental and global competitions.

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