Nigeria: AFN Performance Director Says Glasgow 2026 Marks Beginning of New Era for Nigerian Sports

Nigeria's historic performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow has been described as the beginning of a new era for the nation's sports development, with AFN Performance Director and Athletes Liaison, Victor Okorie, a former Nigerian track and field international, insisting the achievement should serve as a springboard towards greater success at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Okorie, who won the silver medal in the men's 400m hurdles at the 2003 African Games, remains one of Nigeria's finest one-lap barrier runners. He is among only 14 Nigerians to have broken the 50-second barrier in the event and is the fifth-fastest Nigerian in history over the distance, bringing a wealth of elite competitive experience to his current role in athlete development and high-performance management.

Reacting to Team Nigeria's record-breaking outing, Okorie said the country's achievement went beyond the number of medals won, noting that the team excelled despite competing in a significantly reduced Games programme.

"Today, we are not just celebrating medals; we are celebrating a defining moment in the history of Nigerian sports," Okorie said. "Glasgow 2026 will go down as Nigeria's finest outing in Commonwealth Games history. What makes this achievement truly exceptional is not just the number of medals won, but the circumstances under which they were won."

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He explained that unlike previous editions, where athletes competed in about 19 or 20 sports, Glasgow 2026 featured only 10 sports, reducing medal opportunities by almost half. Despite that limitation, Team Nigeria claimed 10 gold medals, just two fewer than previous campaigns contested across nearly twice as many events.

"When this achievement is viewed in its proper context, there is no doubt that Glasgow 2026 represents Nigeria's most successful Commonwealth Games campaign ever," he stated. "It is a triumph of quality over quantity, excellence over circumstance, and determination over limitation."

Okorie attributed the success to deliberate planning, visionary leadership and improved athlete welfare, commending the leadership of the National Sports Commission for creating an enabling environment for the athletes.

"I wish to sincerely commend the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, and the Director General, Hon. Bukola Olopade, for providing purposeful leadership and creating an environment where our athletes could perform with confidence, pride and belief,' he said. 'Their dedication to athlete welfare and high-performance sport has laid the foundation for this remarkable success."

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The AFN official also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his administration's commitment to reviving Nigerian sports, saying the government's support had restored confidence among athletes.

"On behalf of our athletes, I can confidently say they are grateful. They have felt the support, the encouragement and the renewed sense of purpose from the leadership of the National Sports Commission. That confidence translated into outstanding performances on the field of play," Okorie added.

Looking ahead, Okorie urged stakeholders not to become complacent, insisting that Glasgow should be seen as the foundation for even greater achievements on the global stage.

"Glasgow 2026 is not the finish line; it is the beginning of a new era for Nigerian sports," he declared.

"Let us build on this momentum as we prepare for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. If we continue with this vision, this level of preparation and this unwavering commitment to excellence, I have every confidence that Nigeria will not only surpass this achievement but also rewrite history once again on the Olympic stage."

He concluded by expressing optimism about the future of Nigerian sports, saying, "The future of Nigerian sports is bright. The foundation has been laid. Together, let us continue to believe, invest and strive for even greater glory."