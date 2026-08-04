Nigeria: Amstel Malta Celebrates Brand Ambassador Oshoala As Super Falcons Keep Wafcon Dream Alive

Amstel Malta has congratulated Nigeria's Super Falcons following their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Zambia at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), with the brand also celebrating its ambassador, Asisat Oshoala, whose early strike proved decisive.

The victory was a strong response to Nigeria's disappointing opening defeat to Malawi and reignited the Super Falcons' bid for a record-extending 11th continental title.

Oshoala, an Amstel Malta brand ambassador, scored the game's only goal in the eighth minute after latching onto a well-worked assist. The Super Falcons then produced a disciplined defensive display to protect their lead, even after defender Oluwatosin Demehin was sent off, forcing the team to play much of the match with 10 women.

The result not only revived Nigeria's hopes of reaching the knockout stage but also highlighted the resilience and winning mentality that have defined the Super Falcons over the years.

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Reacting to the victory, Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta, Francis Obiajulu, praised both the team's fighting spirit and Oshoala's leadership.

"We congratulate the Super Falcons on a well-deserved victory and are especially delighted to see our brand ambassador, Asisat Oshoala, deliver the winning goal when the team needed it most. She continues to embody the values of excellence, determination and leadership that Amstel Malta stands for."

Mr Obiajulu said the performance perfectly reflected the message behind the brand's 'Be Your Best' campaign, which was launched to rally Nigerians behind the Super Falcons throughout their WAFCON campaign.

"After the opening setback, we encouraged the team and Nigerians to keep believing because true champions are defined by how they respond to difficult moments. The Super Falcons showed courage, discipline and resilience against a very strong Zambian side, even after going down to 10 players. That is the spirit of champions, and we remain firmly behind them."