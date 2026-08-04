Nigeria: Implement Conhess, Inaugurate Health Boards Now, Johesu Tells Tinubu

... Says prolonged delay could trigger industrial disharmony

... Seeks implementation of February strike agreement

The Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professionals (AHPA) on Sunday urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately implement the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), inaugurate the Boards of Management of Federal Health Institutions (FHIs), and fulfil other outstanding agreements reached with health workers, saying continued delays could undermine healthcare delivery and trigger avoidable industrial disharmony.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The unions said the outstanding issues formed part of the terms of settlement signed with the Federal Government on February 15, 2026, which led to the suspension of JOHESU's 84-day nationwide strike.

In a joint statement signed by JOHESU National Chairman, Comrade Kabiru Ado Sani, and National Secretary, Comrade Martin Egbanubi, the unions reminded the Federal Government that key commitments remain unimplemented several months after the agreement.

Among the unresolved issues are the implementation of the CONHESS adjustment and the resumption and conclusion of negotiations on the Health Sector Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

JOHESU also urged the President to constitute and inaugurate the Boards of Management of agencies, parastatals and departments under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, noting that while boards in ministries such as Education, Labour and Aviation have been inaugurated, those in the health sector remain unattended to.

According to the unions, the absence of governing boards has weakened institutional oversight, slowed decision-making and affected accountability across federal health institutions and regulatory agencies.

The statement added that the situation has disrupted statutory functions of professional councils, including accreditation of training institutions, approval of practice guidelines and disciplinary processes, because the boards and disciplinary tribunals required by law cannot function without duly constituted governing councils.

The unions further argued that Federal Health Institutions have continued to operate without Boards of Management, creating administrative and governance challenges, while leaving chief executive officers to shoulder responsibilities ordinarily shared with governing boards.

JOHESU said: "We respectfully call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the immediate implementation of the CONHESS adjustment, constitute and inaugurate the Boards of Management of parastatals, agencies and departments in the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, and meet other outstanding demands of health workers."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The unions maintained that the prolonged delay has created institutional weaknesses and affected effective governance in the health sector.

They also urged the Federal Government to act before political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections gather momentum.

"It is our prayer and hope that government negligence of the health sector will not trigger an avoidable industrial disharmony which usually leaves consumers of healthcare at the receiving end and causes avoidable disruption in health service delivery across public health institutions in the country," the statement added.

The latest appeal signals renewed pressure on the Federal Government to implement agreements reached with health workers and address long-standing governance concerns in the nation's health sector to sustain industrial harmony.