Ghana: Government Urges Healthcare Professionals to Show Compassion At Ghana Medical and Diagnostics Awards

Government has encouraged healthcare professionals and diagnostic service providers to continue working hard to save lives and to show greater compassion to patients across the country.

The call was made by, presidential staffer, Nana Yaa Jantuah, who represented Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, at the 2026 Ghana Medical and Diagnostics Excellence Awards held at the Marriott Hotel in Accra on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

She praised the organisers for bringing together medical professionals, laboratories, diagnostic centres and healthcare businesses to celebrate excellence in the sector.

Nana Yaa Jantuah described the awards as an important initiative that government supports and encouraged the organisers to sustain it.

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She noted that many Ghanaians are living with non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer and kidney disease, and stressed that healthcare workers play a critical role in giving hope to patients.

According to her, doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists and other health workers often work long hours and should continue to show empathy and compassion to the sick, especially vulnerable people.

She urged the public to adopt healthier lifestyles to reduce pressure on the country's health system.

The annual awards ceremony recognises outstanding performance in healthcare delivery, diagnostics, laboratory services, medical technology and health education.

Previous editions honoured hospitals, diagnostic centres, laboratories and health professionals who contributed to improving healthcare in Ghana.

One of the award recipients, Mr. John Chibu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Carsona Global Imaging, said the recognition showed that the company had achieved some of its objectives in the healthcare sector.

He explained that Carsona began as a supplier of diagnostic imaging equipment, including ultrasound, CT scan and MRI systems, but has since expanded into constructing and operating diagnostic centres and hospitals.

Mr. Chibu said the company has extended its operations beyond Ghana to Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Togo, while maintaining Ghana as its headquarters. He added that Carsona plans to strengthen research and development to support healthcare solutions that are better suited to African populations.

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Dean of the School of Nursing and Midwifery at Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, Professor Angela Kwatima Acheampong, also received an award at the event.

She attributed the institution's recognition to its strong practical training model and the use of high-fidelity simulation equipment that allows nursing and midwifery students to practise clinical procedures before going to hospitals.

Professor Acheampong said the school has invested heavily in modern training equipment and postgraduate programmes in nursing and midwifery, with a strong focus on research and health technology.

She added that graduates of the institution are performing well in Ghana and abroad, and that feedback from employers and professional bodies has been positive.

The 2026 Ghana Medical and Diagnostics Excellence Awards brought together healthcare practitioners, academics, business leaders and policymakers to celebrate innovation, professionalism and service delivery in Ghana's health sector.