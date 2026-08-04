Ghana: Firmus Ghana Marks 15th Anniversary With Tree Planting, Donates Cash to Accra Girls Vocational School

Firmus Ghana has planted 15 trees at the Accra Girls Vocational School in Tesano as part of activities marking its 15th anniversary and made a cash donation to support the school's administrative work and development.

The exercise, held in partnership with the Forestry Commission, formed part of the company's Building the Forest Strategy, a long term sustainability programme aimed at promoting environmental conservation and giving back to communities.

The Managing Partner of Firmus Advisory Limited, Mr Alex Twumasi, said the company had organised a series of activities throughout the year to celebrate 15 years of providing market research and business consulting services across Africa.

He explained that the school was selected because it is located within the company's community and because Firmus had previously engaged the students on entrepreneurship two years ago.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We live in this community and this school is doing amazing things for girls in Accra. We felt it was important to return and support its development," he said.

Mr Twumasi explained that the tree planting exercise formed part of the company's corporate social responsibility and reflected its commitment to protecting the environment.

According to him, the company planted 15 trees in partnership with the Forestry Commission to leave a lasting legacy that would benefit both the school and the wider community.

He added that the cash donation was intended to support the school's development and encourage its management to continue its good work.

Mr Twumasi assured the school that Firmus would continue to support its activities in the years ahead and encouraged the students to remain focused on their education and pursue their dreams.

The House Mistress and Fashion Teacher at Accra Girls Vocational School, Ms Tricia Afatchao, expressed appreciation to the company for including the school in its anniversary celebrations.

She said the trees would improve the school's environment, help reduce the effects of climate change and serve as a lasting symbol of the partnership between the school and Firmus.

Ms Afatchao assured the company that the school would properly maintain the trees, noting that it already cared for other trees on the campus.

She, however, said the school was facing declining enrolment following the introduction of the Free Senior High School policy, explaining that many people wrongly believed vocational schools were only for students with poor academic performance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Environment Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She explained that vocational education equips students with practical skills while also giving them the opportunity to pursue higher education.

A representative of the Forestry Commission's Plantation Department, Ms Millicent Bilson, urged Ghanaians to plant more trees, describing them as essential for human survival and environmental protection.

She encouraged households, schools and institutions to take advantage of the Forestry Commission's support for tree planting activities.

Ms Bilson also educated students and staff on proper tree planting and maintenance, stressing the importance of regular watering, mulching and proper care to ensure healthy growth.

Some students thanked Firmus Ghana for the initiative and pledged to take good care of the trees.

They also expressed gratitude for the cash donation and said it would support activities in the school.

The students assured the company that they would water and nurture the trees so they would grow into a lasting legacy for future generations.