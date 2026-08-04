West Africa: Ecowas Donates $250,000 to Support Ghana Flood Victims

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has pledged to donate US$250,000, estimated at about GH¢3 million, to support victims of the recent devastating floods in Ghana.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced the donation on his facebook yesterday August 2nd 2026, stating that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been officially notified by ECOWAS of its decision.

He explained that the ministry would transfer the full amount to support flood victims as soon as the funds are received in its accounts.

"I wish to announce, in the spirit of transparency and accountability, that the Foreign Ministry has just been notified by ECOWAS that they have decided to donate US$250,000.00 to Ghana for victims of the recent devastating floods," he said.

Mr Ablakwa expressed the government's appreciation to the regional bloc for its support during the difficult period.

He said the Government of Ghana was deeply grateful to ECOWAS for what he described as its solidarity and genuine African compassion.

The donation is expected to support relief efforts for people affected by the recent floods across parts of the country.