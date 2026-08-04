Ghana: GNFS Averts Disaster As Firefighters Save Wa Islamic Shs Girls' Dormitory

3 August 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Firefighters in the Upper West Region responded with speed on Monday, August 3, 2026, to prevent a major disaster at Wa Islamic Senior High School.

Personnel from the Wa Municipal Fire Station and the Regional Headquarters Substation rushed to the scene after fire broke out in the girls' dormitory block.

Their swift intervention contained the blaze to Wahada House, stopping it from spreading to the adjoining Hijirah House.

Although most belongings in Wahada House were destroyed by the fire, the prompt and professional action of the GNFS team saved Hijirah House and all its contents.

No injuries or casualties were recorded during the incident.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.