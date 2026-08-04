Ghana: GNFS Averts Disaster As Firefighters Save Wa Islamic Shs Girls' Dormitory

Firefighters in the Upper West Region responded with speed on Monday, August 3, 2026, to prevent a major disaster at Wa Islamic Senior High School.

Personnel from the Wa Municipal Fire Station and the Regional Headquarters Substation rushed to the scene after fire broke out in the girls' dormitory block.

Their swift intervention contained the blaze to Wahada House, stopping it from spreading to the adjoining Hijirah House.

Although most belongings in Wahada House were destroyed by the fire, the prompt and professional action of the GNFS team saved Hijirah House and all its contents.

No injuries or casualties were recorded during the incident.