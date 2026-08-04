Ghana: President Mahama Orders Gh₵2 Reduction in Diesel Price.

3 August 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

President John Dramani Mahama has ordered a GHS 2.00 reduction in the regulatory margin on diesel, effective Tuesday, 4 August 2026.

The directive, in line with a Cabinet decision and the successful intervention first implemented in April 2026, will last for one month.

Government says the temporary measure is to cushion consumers, prevent transport fare increases, control inflation, and reduce the impact of rising fuel prices on the cost of living.

Authorities will monitor global energy market trends and may introduce further measures to protect Ghanaians and support economic recovery.

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