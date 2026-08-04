Ghana: Fire Destroys Chevrolet Cruze At La Town Park

A Chevrolet Cruze was destroyed by fire at La Town Park in Accra on Friday, August 1, 2026, but no injuries were recorded.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said firefighters from the Trade Fair Fire Station responded to an emergency call about the incident at the La Town Park area near McDan.

According to the Greater Accra Regional Public Relations Office of the GNFS, the distress call was received at 8:31 a.m., and firefighters arrived at the scene at 8:39 a.m. to begin containment operations.

The Service said the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes through what it described as swift intervention and tactical operations. This prevented the flames from spreading to nearby structures and surrounding areas.

However, the vehicle involved was completely burnt.

"No casualties or injuries were sustained during the incident," the GNFS stated.

The Fire Service advised drivers to carry out regular safety checks on their vehicles and keep a functional fire extinguisher in their cars to help deal with unexpected fire outbreaks.