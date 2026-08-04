Liberia: Mod Hits Nimba County, Intensifies Drive to Recruit More Women Into Armed Forces of Liberia

The Ministry of Defense, in collaboration with the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), Public Affairs department intensified its campaign to encourage more women and girls to pursue military careers, reaffirming the government's commitment to gender equality and greater female participation in Liberia's security sector.

The call was made Thursday during a live public awareness program on Radio Nimba ahead of the AFL's recruitment outreach scheduled for Friday at Tubman Hall in Sanniquellie. Senior military officials emphasized that the Armed Forces of Liberia provides equal opportunities for women to build successful careers while serving their country.

Officials said women are increasingly serving in key professional and operational positions across the military, including healthcare, communications, engineering, logistics, administration, and combat roles. They stressed that female personnel continue to make significant contributions to national peace, security, and development while advancing professionally within the institution.

The radio discussion featured Nurse Erica D. Boyou, Gender Focal Point for the AFL's 23rd Infantry Brigade; Staff Sergeant Veronica G. Boakai, Training and Operations Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC); Lieutenant Colonel Hawa Kamara, Assistant Chief of Staff for Communication of the AFL; Jackson Nyah Miator Gbanmie, Acting Director of the AFL's Department of Gender and Social Inclusion; and Anthony Boakai, Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Defense.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The officials assured prospective female applicants that the Armed Forces of Liberia is committed to professionalism, discipline, leadership development, and equal opportunities regardless of gender. They encouraged young women with aspirations of serving their country to take advantage of the ongoing recruitment exercise.

As part of the awareness campaign, residents of Nimba County were also invited to attend Friday's public engagement at Tubman Hall, where military representatives will provide detailed information on recruitment qualifications, enlistment procedures, career paths, training opportunities, and the benefits of military service.

Also participating in the discussion was Jessica Brown, Nimba County Coordinator of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, who urged both young women and men to view military service as a pathway to personal development, leadership, and national service.

Brown encouraged eligible youth to embrace the opportunity, describing the Armed Forces of Liberia as an institution that equips young Liberians with discipline, technical skills, and lifelong career opportunities while contributing to the country's peace and stability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The outreach campaign is part of the Ministry of Defense's nationwide public awareness initiative aimed at improving public understanding of the AFL recruitment process and increasing women's representation within Liberia's defense and security institutions.

Liberia has, in recent years, taken steps to promote gender inclusion in the security sector in line with national policies and international commitments, including the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security. The AFL has continued to encourage the recruitment, retention, and advancement of women, recognizing that a more diverse military strengthens operational effectiveness, enhances community engagement, and supports national development.

The Sanniquellie awareness program forms part of the Ministry's broader effort to ensure that qualified Liberians from every county, particularly women, have access to information about military careers and are encouraged to participate in building a professional, inclusive, and capable Armed Forces of Liberia.