Liberia: Albert Stages Kamara Launches Fifth Elite Sports Academy in Miri, Sarawak, Malaysia

Former Liberian international footballer and internationally recognised youth development specialist Albert Stages Kamara has officially launched his fifth elite sports academy, Power Sports International Academy (PSIA), in Miri, Sarawak, Malaysia.

At 43 years old, Albert has quietly spent the past several years expanding his vision across Asia, dedicating his career to creating opportunities for young athletes through quality coaching, education, and character development. Rather than pursuing the spotlight, he has focused on building sustainable grassroots sports programmes that bridge athletic excellence with academic achievement.

Albert first established his reputation through Power Soccer Academy in Myanmar before expanding the organisation into Power Sports International Academy (PSIA), an international youth development brand that now operates across multiple countries. His academies have trained thousands of young athletes and continue to provide structured pathways into professional football, higher education, and personal development.

Before launching PSIA in Malaysia, Albert served as the Assistant Sports and Activities Coordinator at the International School Yangon (ISY), where he played an important role in developing school sports programmes while refining the coaching philosophy that now defines PSIA.

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A qualified sports professional, Albert holds a UEFA B Coaching Licence under the German Football Association (DFB) and possesses additional qualifications in sports coaching, youth development, and sports administration. His coaching philosophy combines technical excellence, discipline, leadership, and education, ensuring that every athlete develops both on and off the field.

The launch of PSIA Miri marks another milestone in Albert's long-term mission of creating world-class youth development programmes throughout Southeast Asia. The academy offers structured training in football and other sports while promoting values such as teamwork, discipline, respect, leadership, and academic excellence.

When asked about the continued expansion of PSIA, Albert reflected on the journey that began nearly two decades ago.

«"I had a dream 18 years ago, and today I am living that dream. Nothing makes me happier than seeing young players progress into professional football and educational opportunities. This mission is bigger than me. I truly believe this is what I was called to do, and I will continue dedicating my life to helping young people achieve their full potential through sport."»

In addition to leading PSIA, Albert currently serves as the Technical Director of Indera SC, a professional football club in Brunei Darussalam, where he also holds a 40% ownership stake. In this role, he oversees the club's technical development, youth structure, coaching standards, and long-term football strategy.

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Looking ahead, Albert is committed to strengthening football connections between Africa and Asia. One of his long-term objectives is to create professional opportunities for talented Liberian footballers by providing international exposure, elite training environments, and pathways into professional clubs throughout Southeast Asia and beyond.

With the opening of PSIA Miri, Albert continues to demonstrate his commitment to transforming lives through sport. His vision extends beyond producing talented athletes--it is about developing responsible leaders, creating educational opportunities, and building a lasting legacy for future generations.