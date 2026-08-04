Senegal: New Listing - Oat Senegal 2026-2029 Government Bond Now Live On Daba Finance

Daba Finance is excited to announce the listing of the new OAT SENEGAL 2026-2029 Government Bond, offering a compelling opportunity for investors seeking stable returns and direct impact in West African markets.

This 3-year bond, issued by the Government of Senegal, is now available for trading on our platform. **Key Investment Highlights:** * **Bond Name:** OAT SENEGAL 2026-2029 * **Issuer:** Government of Senegal * **Tenor:** 3 Years (Maturity Date: August 3, 2029) * **Coupon Rate:** 7.32% annually * **Potential Yield to Maturity:** 21.96% * **Currency:** XOF * **Minimum Investment:** 9,750 XOF * **Payment Frequency:** Annual **What Your Investment Supports:**

The proceeds from this bond issuance are earmarked to cover the financing needs of the Senegalese State budget. By investing, you directly contribute to national development initiatives and economic stability within Senegal and the broader West African Monetary Union (UEMOA) region. This bond offers a tangible way for both individuals and institutional investors to participate in the growth story of one of Africa's dynamic economies. **Why Invest in Government Bonds?** Government bonds are generally considered lower-risk investments, providing a predictable income stream and capital preservation. This makes them an attractive option for diversifying portfolios and achieving long-term wealth building goals. T

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

he OAT SENEGAL 2026-2029 bond combines this stability with an attractive yield, making it particularly appealing in the current market environment. **How to Invest:** Accessing this opportunity is straightforward through the Daba Finance app. Simply log in, navigate to the 'Invest' section, and find the OAT SENEGAL 2026-2029 bond. Our platform is designed to make investing in African markets accessible, secure, and transparent. *Disclaimer: All investment decisions should be based on your own research and financial advice. Daba Finance does not provide financial advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results.*

Key Takeaways

The Senegalese Government has listed a new 3-year bond (OAT SENEGAL 2026-2029). Offers a 7.32% annual coupon rate with a potential 21.96% yield to maturity. Minimum investment amount is 9,750 XOF, accessible to a broad range of investors. Proceeds will finance Senegal's national budget, supporting economic development.